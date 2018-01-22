Latest update January 22nd, 2018 7:49 PM

Guyana, one of three, to host 2018’s Women’s World Twenty20

Jan 22, 2018 Government, News, Social Cohesion

DPI, GUYANA, Monday, January 22, 2018

Guyana was today named one of three hosts for the sixth edition of the International Cricket Council (ICC) 2018 Women’s World Twenty20 slated to be held from November 9 to 24.

West Indies Women’s Team, 2016 World Twenty20 Champions.

This is following the announcement made by Director of Sport, Christopher Jones that Guyana had submitted a bid to be one of the host countries. St. Lucia and Antigua and Barbuda are the other two countries selected.

The announcement was made via a media release by the ICC. This is the second time that the tournament will be held in the West Indies after it was first held there in 2010. According to the release, the three venues were selected through a bidding process and have been ratified by the ICC.

The tournament will see the West Indies defend their title which they won after an eight-wicket victory over Australia in Kolkata back in 2016.

“The preliminary round matches will be held at the Guyana National Stadium and Darren Sammy Stadium in Saint Lucia, while Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and Barbuda will stage the two semi-finals and the finals” ICC stated in the media release.

Details surrounding the biannual tournament, which includes groups and fixtures, will be announced in due course.

 

By: Isaiah Braithwaite

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

