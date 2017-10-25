Latest update October 25th, 2017 6:55 PM

DPI, Guyana

Guyana participates in Islamic Conference of Environment Ministers

Oct 25, 2017 Government, Ministry of the Presidency, News

DPI, Guyana, Wednesday, October 25, 2017

Minister of Public Affairs, Dawn Hastings-Williams is representing Guyana at the 7th Islamic Conference of Environment Ministers, at the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) headquarters, Rabat, Morocco.

This is the first time Guyana is represented at the conference, which is being held under the theme ‘Towards an effective Islamic cooperation to achieve sustainable development goals’

Minister Hastings-Williams will use the platform to present the booklet titled ‘The Green State’, authored by President David Granger, to the Chair and Secretary General of the ISESCO.

The event is being facilitated by the ISESCO in cooperation with the General Authority of Meteorology and Environmental Protection and OIC. It will conclude on Thursday.

Minister of Public Affairs Dawn Hastings-Williams at the 7th Islamic Conference of Environment Ministers, at Rabat Morocco.

 

