Guyana set to host CARICOM Heads of Government meeting

GINA, GUYANA, Friday, February 10, 2017

Just over $39M was approved by Cabinet to host the Twenty Eight Intercessional Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM. This was announced by Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, today, during the weekly post-Cabinet press briefing.

Guyana will host the Conference in accordance with a rotation schedule approve by the Conference of the Heads of Government.

Minister Harmon said that the meeting will convene on February 16 and 17 under the chairmanship of President David Granger.

Guyana will be presenting the draft CARICOM Arrest Warrant Treaty for ratification at the Conference. The Treaty is one of the regional security instruments that was formulated to enhance cooperation between member states in the fight against crime and to reduce the complexity, cost and delays in the existing extradition arrangements inherent in the Region.

The host country will also be recommending the signing of a draft agreement to establish the Caribbean Centre for Renewable Energy Efficiency (CCREE).

Additionally, Guyana will be submitting the draft Rules of Procedures for meetings for the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM. The CARICOM Secretariat was mandated at the Thirty sixth Meeting of the Heads of Government, held in July 2015, to prepare the draft rules of procedure for meetings of the Conference of Heads of Government.

By: Synieka Thorne