Guyana set to host CFATF conference in November

Oct 28, 2017 Government, Ministry of Legal Affairs, News

Over 150 participants from twenty-six member countries are expected in Guyana for the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF) conference from November 12 to 16, 2017 at the Marriott Hotel.

Hosting the CFATF symposium in Guyana is a prestigious honour for President David Granger and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams SC.

Minister of Legal Affairs and Attorney General Basil Williams SC, is also now the deputy chairperson of CFATF. Having made significant progress in improving its AML/CFT regime and adequately addressing the key AML/CFT deficiencies identified, the CFATF Plenary of November 2016 agreed that Guyana be removed from the CFATF ICRG process.

Guyana is therefore no longer subject to monitoring by CFATF ICRG, which means the country has been removed from the backlisted CFATF/ ICRG status.

Guyana was “blacklisted” by the CFATF in 2013 after it failed to make significant progress in implementing required legislative reforms which would have aided in the international combat against money laundering and financing of terrorism.

 

