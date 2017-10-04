Latest update October 4th, 2017 7:41 PM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

Guyana Softball tournament; a key to boosting sports tourism

Oct 04, 2017 Government, News, Social Cohesion

DPI, GUYANA, Wednesday, October 4, 2017

The seventh edition of the Guyana Floodlight Softball Cricket Tournament was this morning launched at the Demerara Cricket Club, Lance Gibbs Street. The competition which is one of the most anticipated sports events of the year will run from November 3 to 5, 2017, at various cricket grounds across Georgetown.

Minister of Social Cohesion-Dr. George Norton (center) with pioneers and sponsors of the seventh Guyana Floodlight Softball Cricket Tournament.

Minister of Social Cohesion with responsibility for Sports Dr. George Norton congratulated the pioneers of the games for hosting such a prestige tournament and opined that it will raise the profile of the sport in Guyana. The Minister said that the inclusion of overseas players will not only benefit local players but also boost sports tourism within the country.

“It will certainly benefit Guyanese economically, socially, culturally and mentally. Money, of course, will be injected into the local economy since tourist destinations, hotels, beverage companies, taxi services food suppliers and entertainment centres will all benefit from this activity”, Dr. Norton explained.

According to Minister Norton, the tournament will help with the development of softball cricket in the country, noting that his ministry is proud to lend support to a contest of such a magnitude.

The competition was also hailed Guyana’s very own cricketing legend, Roger Harper. He noted that tournament is great for showcasing Guyana’s tourism products and will definitely raise the profile of sports in Guyana. Harper also called on Minister Norton to place greater emphasis, application and drive as it relates to the development of sports in Guyana.

The matches will feature foreign and local teams. The overseas teams who have indicated their interest to compete in the tournament include the New York Cricket League Masters, the Tri-States Masters, the New York Hustlers, the President’s XI, the Marine Masters South Florida Masters, Orlando Masters Canada Masters and the Tri-States Muslim League Masters.

The competition will feature an Open and Masters category along with a women’s exhibition match. First prize for both categories include a trophy and $800K, the second prize includes $200K and a trophy.

Apart from the competitive and exciting on-field action, there will be a host of activities beyond the boundary, with patrons set to win a plethora of prizes including tickets to various destinations across Guyana, and hampers. There will also be several giveaways by the various sponsors which include Rubis, Mike’s Pharmacy, Survival Group, Trophy Stall, Steve’s Jewelry, AR Jiwanram Printery Incorporated among others.

 

By: Isaiah Braithwaite

Former West Indies cricketer-Roger Harper.

Minister of Social Cohesion-Dr. George Norton.

 

Recent Articles

Minister Norton attends the launching of 7th Guyana Softball Cup Cricket Tournament

Minister Norton attends the launching of 7th Guyana Softball Cup...

Oct 04, 2017

Georgetown, Guyana – (October 4, 2017) Minister of Social Cohesion with responsibility for Culture, Youth and Sport, Dr. George Norton, today, welcomed the launching of the 7th Guyana Softball Cup Cricket Tournament organised by the Guyana Floodlight Softball Cricket Association, which he says...
Read More
Business sector can learn from Rice Cereal Plant -says Minister Harmon as company donates G$8M in cereal to hurricane relief efforts

Business sector can learn from Rice Cereal Plant ...

Oct 04, 2017

GWI ensuring quality water supply to residents affected by flash flooding

GWI ensuring quality water supply to residents...

Oct 04, 2017

Do I have Breast Cancer?… Recognising the signs

Do I have Breast Cancer?… Recognising the signs

Oct 04, 2017

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to visit Caribbean islands devastated by recent hurricanes.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to visit...

Oct 04, 2017

City Hall suspects small breach at Riverview sluice

City Hall suspects small breach at Riverview...

Oct 04, 2017

Local farmers benefiting from DDL’s value-added venture

Local farmers benefiting from DDL’s value-added...

Oct 04, 2017

President accredits new Ambassadors of Austria, Azerbaijan

President accredits new Ambassadors of Austria,...

Oct 04, 2017

CJ’s ruling on GECOM does not impinge on President’s constitutional mandate

CJ’s ruling on GECOM does not impinge on...

Oct 04, 2017

Guyana Softball tournament; a key to boosting sports tourism

Guyana Softball tournament; a key to boosting...

Oct 04, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 394 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,024,589 hits