Guyana stands in solidarity with disaster-affected Dominica

Department of Public Information, Thursday, September 21, 2017

The Government and people of Guyana stand in solidarity with the Government and people of our sister CARICOM member state Dominica, following the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria; which resulted in the loss of life and extensive damage to property.

Guyana is committed to and stands ready to assist in returning the island to some level of normalcy while recognizing that this process will take time and resources.

Guyana extends its deepest condolences and prayers at this difficult time, especially to the relatives and friends of those would have lost their lives.