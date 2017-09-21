Guyana stands in solidarity with disaster-affected Mexico

Department of Public Information, Thursday, September 21, 2017

The Government and people of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, express profound sorrow to the government and people of Mexico, at the loss of lives and devastation following an earthquake which was centered outside Mexico City.

All Guyanese join with the international community and stand in solidarity with Mexico at this time of national distress and offer our prayers to bring comfort to the many affected.