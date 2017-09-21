Guyana stands in solidarity with disaster-affected Mexico 

Department of Public Information, Thursday, September 21, 2017
The Government and people of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, express profound sorrow to the government and people of Mexico, at the loss of lives and devastation following an earthquake which was centered outside Mexico City.
All Guyanese join with the international community and stand in solidarity with Mexico at this time of national distress and offer our prayers to bring comfort to the many affected.
Georgetown, Guyana – (September 21, 2017) Guyanese citizens are expected to receive more accurate, timely weather reports from the Hydro-meteorological Services Department of the Ministry of Agriculture as it has now been boosted with 21 Automatic Weather Stations (AWSs) to enhance its existing...