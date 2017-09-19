Guyana stands in solidarity with Dominica, ready to offer support

Georgetown, Guyana – (September 19, 2017) As Dominica becomes the latest hurricane-hit territory in the Caribbean region, President David Granger has said that Guyana stands in solidarity with the island state even as Guyana remains committed to extending support for the Caribbean States including Dominica, which have been affected by Hurricanes Irma and Maria. Reports indicate that there has been severe destruction with no deaths confirmed thus far.

Meanwhile, in an invited comment, Minister of State, Mr. Joseph Harmon, who is responsible for the disaster relief agency, the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), informed that Guyana stands ready to lend technical and other forms of support as may be required.