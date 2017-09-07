Latest update September 7th, 2017 11:43 AM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

Guyana stands ready to support hurricane-hit territories -President Granger

Sep 07, 2017 Government, Ministry of the Presidency, News, Press Releases

Georgetown, Guyana – (September 7, 2017) President David Granger has committed Guyana’s support for Caribbean States, which have been affected by Hurricane Irma.  Reports indicate that there has been severe destruction and at least 10 dead across the Region. The Government of Guyana stands in solidarity with the people of the hurricane-ravaged territories of the Caribbean and President Granger expresses condolences to his colleague Heads of Government and residents of affected states and to the relatives of those who lost their lives as a result of this storm.

Meanwhile, in an invited comment, Minister of State, Mr. Joseph Harmon, who is responsible for the disaster relief agency, the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), informed that Guyana stands ready to lend technical and other forms of support. He disclosed that the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) has already sent out Situation Reports (SITREPS) to all its member states but thus far, there has been no direct request for assistance as needs assessments are being completed.

With category-five winds and rain, Irma is one of the most powerful hurricanes every recorded over the Atlantic Ocean. It has completely devastated Barbuda and also affected jurisdictions such as St. Maarten, St. Barts, St. Kitts and Nevis, Montserrat, Anguilla, Turks and Caicos and the British Virgin Islands.

The United States National Hurricane Centre predicted that Irma is likely to remain at category four or five for the next day or two while it passes to the north of the Dominican Republic and Haiti as it heads in the direction of the Bahamas and Florida in the United States.

Recent Articles

Guyana stands ready to support hurricane-hit territories -President Granger

Guyana stands ready to support hurricane-hit territories -President...

Sep 07, 2017

Georgetown, Guyana – (September 7, 2017) President David Granger has committed Guyana’s support for Caribbean States, which have been affected by Hurricane Irma.  Reports indicate that there has been severe destruction and at least 10 dead across the Region. The Government of Guyana stands in...
Read More
Local content policy stakeholder engagement begins

Local content policy stakeholder engagement

Sep 06, 2017

Diamond Hospital issues to be addressed shortly

Diamond Hospital issues to be addressed shortly

Sep 06, 2017

Former UWI Chancellor calls on President

Former UWI Chancellor calls on President

Sep 06, 2017

High winds and heavy rains affect Kamarang and Waramadong

High winds and heavy rains affect Kamarang and...

Sep 06, 2017

NGOs, Government agencies consulted on addressing NCDs

NGOs, Government agencies consulted on addressing...

Sep 06, 2017

Tree planting exercises observed for Education Month

Tree planting exercises observed for Education...

Sep 06, 2017

GPL employees benefit from annual symposium on NCDs

GPL employees benefit from annual symposium on...

Sep 06, 2017

Draft solid waste management strategy unveiled for consultations

Draft solid waste management strategy unveiled...

Sep 06, 2017

Heritage Village exhibitors seek new markets

Heritage Village exhibitors seek new markets

Sep 06, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 383 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 950,747 hits