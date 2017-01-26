Guyana to attend Tourism CTO in Bahamas

GINA, GUYANA, Thursday, January 26, 2017

Cabinet has approved Guyana’s representation at a meeting of the Caribbean Tourism Organisation (CTO) Council of Ministers and Commissioners of Tourism in Nassau Bahamas on January 31 2017.

At post Cabinet press briefing held today at the Ministry of the Presidency, Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman said that this meeting will be attended Donald Sinclair Director General of Tourism who will represent the Minister of Business and Tourism, Dominic Gaskin.

Minister Trotman said that the meeting will provide the opportunity for Guyana to present adventure tourism such as safaris, jungle and river trips as an alternative to the most traditional sun and sand based Caribbean vacations.

The opportunity will also be taken to put CTO countries on notice that Guyana will be hosting the prestigious twenty fourth Inter-American Congress of Ministers and High Level Authorities of Tourism in November 2017.

The Council of Ministers and Commissioners of Tourism is the highest policy making body in the CTO. This forum will serve as a platform for the promotion of sustainable development of tourism through the sharing of experiences, technical cooperation, and bilateral engagement.

The CTO was established in 1989 to promote the Caribbean as the most desirable year round warm weather tourist destination,

By Gabreila Patram