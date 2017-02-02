Guyana to attend tropical diseases meeting in Switzerland

GINA, GUYANA, Thursday, February 2, 2017

Dr. Fabu Moses from the Ministry of Public Health will attend the Eighth Meeting of the Strategic and Technical Advisory Group for Neglected Tropical Diseases (STAG), on Chemotherapy, to be held from February 15 – 17, 2017 at the headquarters of the World Health Organization (WHO), Geneva, Switzerland.

This was stated by Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, during the post Cabinet press briefing held today, at the Ministry of the Presidency.

Preventative Chemotherapy is the term used to cover the approach to treat persons who are affected by diseases related to parasite worms such as the round, filarial, tape and hook worms.

Minister Harmon said that it is anticipated that approximately one billion persons worldwide and especially in developing countries are affected by these parasites; of this number children are most affected. He said the meeting will prioritise measurers to tackle the disease in 2017 and beyond.

The STAG is the principal advisory group to WHO for the control of NTDs and reports directly to the Director-General of WHO. Its mandate is to advise WHO on overall global policies and strategies, ranging from monitoring of implementation to delivery and linkages with other health interventions. Its remit is to facilitate and monitor the coverage of control interventions and to provide WHO with high-quality, well considered advice and recommendations on matters described in its terms of reference.

By: Gabreila Patram