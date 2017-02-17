Guyana to be represented at international meetings

GINA, GUYANA, Friday, 17, 2017

Guyana will participate in an Industrial Management Programme at the Durham College of Applied Arts and Technology in Ontario, Canada from March 26- April 1, 2017.

This was stated by Minister of State, Joseph Harmon at a Post- Cabinet press briefing at the Ministry of the Presidency, today.

Minister Harmon said that this programme will enable participants to acquire skills in industrial engagement, strategic planning and leadership especially in the areas of on the job training, work placement for students and their transition to being productive employees.

Patrick Chinedu Onwuzirike, Assistant Chief Education Officer, Technical; Wanita Crandon – Duncan- Acting Head, Government Technical Institute and Trevor Graham, Senior Lecturer, Mechanical Department, Government Technical Institute will attend the programme.

Additionally, Guyana will attend the third International meeting of countries participating in the World Expo 2017 to be held in Astana, Kazakhstan from February 22 to 23, 2017. The World Expo 2017 will be hosted by the Republic of Kazakhstan from June 10, 2017.

Minister Harmon said that this exposition will be attended by over 100 countries worldwide. Eleven countries from the Caribbean including Guyana will participate and exhibit in a special CARICOM pavilion.

However, Minister Harmon said that Guyana’s involvement in the participatory meeting will ensure proper planning for the country’s involvement in the three-month long exposition. He said that Guyana will be properly showcased and the benefits from the attendance to expo will be maximised. S. Persaud, Senior Tourism Officer in the Ministry of Business and Tourism will attend this meeting.

By: Gabreila Patram