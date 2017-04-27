Guyana to be represented at more international workshops

GINA, Guyana, Thursday, April 27, 2017

Cabinet has granted approval for the Deputy Director General of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), Major Kester Craig to attend the 8th meeting of the technical advisory committee of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA).

This was revealed by the Minister of State, Joseph Harmon during a post-Cabinet media briefing at the Ministry of Presidency, today. According to the Minister, the Technical Committee (TAC) is an organ of the agency that makes recommendations for the consideration at its council of ministers.

Minister Harmon explained that the 8th meeting will seek to provide for capacity building and the development of a plan for the programmes of member countries for the next 12 months. The workshop will be held in Barbados from May 8-12.

Cabinet also granted approval for the attendance of staff from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) at the Global Environmental Facility (GEF) Caribbean Constituency meeting. This meeting will be held in St. George’s, Grenada from May 15-19.

Minister Harmon said that the meeting will discuss matters of interest to Caribbean Constituency members which will help to define positions for the GEF’s council meeting to be held in June.

Cabinet granted approval for the attendance of staff from the Ministry of Finance at a two-week course on Macroeconomic Management in Resource Rich Countries. This course will be held in Washington DC, United States of America from May 15-26.

The Minister explained that the course organised by the International Monetary Fund will seek to facilitate the incorporation of the petroleum sector. He noted that the course will help, “Guyana to become better equipped to develop its macroeconomic policies for this (petroleum) sector.”

Additionally, Cabinet granted approval for the attendance of the Guyana Revenue Authority’s (GRA), Deputy Commissioner, Inland Revenue Debt Management Division, Ron Simboo at the 44th Meeting of the Executive Council of the Caribbean Organisation of Tax Administrators (COTA). This meeting will be held in St. Kitts & Nevis from April 27-28.

Minister Harmon said that the meeting will seek to address key issues that include a comprehensive review of conclusions and recommendations from 23rd COTA technical conference. The meeting will also address the preparation for the 24th General Assembly of COTA and the review of the organisation’s work programme, 2013-2014.

By: Neola Damon