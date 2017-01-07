Guyana to better debt management strategies through global programme

GINA, GUYANA, Friday, January 6, 2017

Guyana will be represented at the World Bank’s Global Secondment Programme during the period February 13 to March 19, 2017.

This was announced by Minister of State, Joseph Harmon at the first post-Cabinet press briefing for 2017 at the Ministry of the Presidency, today. The programme will be held in Washington D.C, United States, Minister Harmon said.

“This programme is a peer learning initiative intended to facilitate the sharing of technical knowledge and experiences among peer debt managers and World Bank staff. It would also expose debt managers to a wide range of cross-country practices through participation …training and outreach events.”

Minister Harmon noted that, “It is expected that participation in this programme would improve the government’s debt management capacity.”

An Economic and Financial Analyst of the Ministry of Finance will be attending this programme.

The Global Secondment Programme provides an opportunity for officials of a member country, regional agency, development bank, international organisation, or private enterprise to be appointed on a special assignment to the Bank Group for a specific period of time.

This programme allows for skills enhancement, knowledge sharing, strategic alliances, cultural exchange, and diversification to contribute to the Bank’s group work programme.

By: Zanneel Williams