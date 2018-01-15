Guyana to host CITUR conference in March

Guyana is preparing to host the 24th Congress of Ministers and high officials of tourism in March. Ministers from 34 countries that are part of the Organisation of American States (OAS) will meet for the Inter-American Committee on Tourism (CITUR).

This year’s congress is being held under the theme “Connecting the Americas Through Sustainable Tourism.” The focus of the meeting will be how to “connect our countries a little better through a common approach to sustainable tourism” Minister of Business Dominic Gaskin noted.

During a recent interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI), Minister Gaskin, who has responsibility for tourism, said this is the first ever OAS ministerial conference to be held in Guyana. “It’s very significant to host these international events. It raises the profile of our country we, of course, have to ensure it comes off successfully so there is a lot of work to be done.”

Minister Gaskin noted “It puts us on the map. I think it is something we can be proud of,”. He added that over the last two years, there has been increased interest in Guyana as a destination for the hosting of conferences.

“People want to be in Guyana they sense that there are exciting things happening in Guyana and so Guyana has now become an interesting place and that puts us in the running for hosting various conferences and events,” the Minister pointed out.

