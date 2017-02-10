Guyana to participate in a number of international conferences

GINA, GUYANA, Friday, February 10, 2017

Staff of the Department of Public Service and officials from various Ministries will attend the seventh cohort of the Caribbean Leadership Development Project which will be held in Barbados from March 13-17, 2017. This was announced today, by Minister of State, Joseph Harmon at the post-Cabinet media briefing.

Harmon said the on-going programme is designed to strengthen the next generation of leaders in the Public Service in the Caribbean thus enabling them to contribute more effectively in the regional integration and economic growth,

Harmon noted that the training programme will be endorsed by the Government of Guyana. He said the government hopes to provide an increased number of persons to participate in the training programmes.

Meanwhile, one staff from the Ministry of Public Telecommunications will participate in the International Technology Application Forum structured by the Commonwealth Telecommunications Organisation to be held in Kigali, Rwanda, February 15-16, 2017.

“This forum is designed to promote the value and availability of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) applications in developing countries, to assist in the development of ICTs and e-Governance capacities of the participating countries and to foster a specified international marketplace,” the Minister of State said. He pointed out that Guyana’s participation in the programme will assist in the promotion of local ICT entrepreneurship as a new frontier of business activity.

The Assistant Chief Labour Occupation Safety and Health Officer will be attending the Fourth Global Conference on the Sustainable Eradication of Child Labour to be held in Argentina, February 22-23, 2017.

Harmon said that Cabinet also approved participation in the workshop entitled “Optimizing the Competitiveness of Geographical Indications and Origin link Products (OLP)” which will be held in Trinidad and Tobago from February 14-16, 2017.

“The workshop will provide intensive training for producers groups in the leveraging of intellectual property tools for successful marketing. It will also help producer groups to turn their commodities into successful brands using various modern management tools,” the minister noted.

Approval has been granted for participants to attend the Industrial Engagement Change Management and Industrial Relationship Building training programme which will be held in Canada from March 26 to April 1, 2017. This will help to properly equip technical instructors and graduates with skills to manage administrative institutional changes and respond to market demands.

Guyana’s participation at a regional workshop on Science, Technology and Innovation organised by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to build capacity and infrastructure in Science, Technology and Innovation in the Caribbean has been given Cabinet’s approval.

Minister Harmon said the workshop will be held in Trinidad and Tobago from February 20-23, 2017. is.

By: Neola Damon