Guyana to participate in Climate Change & ACTO Meetings

Jan 19, 2017 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, News

GINA, GUYANA, Thursday, January 19, 2017

Guyana will participate in fourth board meeting of Japan Caribbean Climate Change Partnership Project (JCCCP) at the invitation of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) which will be held in Jamaica from February 1- 2 2017. This was stated by Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman today at post Cabinet press briefing at the Ministry of the Presidency.

Minister Trotman said that the JCCCP project was signed at the Japan CARICOM Summit in July 2014 in Trinidad and Tobago, for which the Government of Japan has provided $US15M to help CARICOM countries cope with the impact of climate change.

Minister of Natural Resources Hon Raphael G. C. Trotman

Sherida Yousef, Technical Coordinator of the Office of Climate Change will attend the meeting and present Guyana’s annual work programme for 2017.

Additionally, Guyana will attend a stakeholder dialogue Regional Workshop of the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organisation (ACTO), which will be held in  Brazil from February 7 -10 2017. Minister Trotman said that the workshop will seek to strengthen the process of communication and exchange within ACTO.

Lucresha Bryan-French Foreign Service Officer two of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will attend the workshop as part of Guyana’s continued participation in the activities of ACTTO.

Cabinet has given its approval for both Sherida Yousef and Lucresha Bryan-French to represent Guyana at these meetings.

By: Gabreila Patram

