Guyana to participate in Cyber Crime forum –meeting to develop security awareness, education campaign for region

GINA, GUYANA, Friday, March 17, 2017

Cabinet has granted approval for persons to attend the Caribbean stakeholders’ meeting in Cyber Security Cybercrime. This was revealed by Minister of State Joseph Harmon at a post- Cabinet media briefing, today.

Crime Chief, Senior Superintendent Wendell Blanhum will attend the workshop which will be held in Antigua and Barbuda on March 24.

The Minister said that, “the meeting will inform delegates of the state of cybercrime in the Caribbean, (and) provide insight in building a strategic cyber security awareness programme,” and to develop an ideal cyber security awareness and education campaign for the region.

In August, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Basil Williams laid the Cybercrime Bill in the National Assembly. It was sent to a special select committee for consideration. The Bill seeks to combat cybercrime through creating offences of cybercrime to make provision for penalties, investigation and prosecution of the offences and related matters.

Cabinet also granted approval for persons to attend the International Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA) extortion course which will be held in San Salvador, El Salvador from March 27 to 31.

The course will enable participants to improve their skills in investigative techniques and prosecutorial methods for dismantling criminal enterprises involved in extortion, Minister Harmon explained. A team from the GPF has been selected to attend the course along with Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) Assistant Commissioner, Earl Daniels and Junior Legal Officer, Jason Moore.

The Minister said that GPF Superintendent, Traffic Chief Deon Moore will be participating in a study tour sponsored by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) which will be held in Mexico and Colombia from March 25 to April 1, 2017.

The study tour is aimed at analysing the urban transport problems and trends; it will also strive for providing recommendations on matters regarding the public transport infrastructure, operations and financing and institutional organisation.

Additionally, a research officer from the Ministry of Public Security will be attending the seventh meeting of the Technical Work Group (TWG) of the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative (CBSI). The meeting will be held in Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago from April 4 to 6, 2017

Minister Harmon noted that the meeting will focus on at-risk youths and vulnerable populations, to develop a strategic plan to reach high risk youths, evidence-based decision making and the implementation of a work programme.

The Ministry of Public Security awarded the 911 business solution emergency service system contract to Digicel, the local telephone service provider. The contract is valued over $27M.

Last year, Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan began consultations with local telephone service provider for the establishment of the 911 (Guyana Police Force) and 912 (Guyana Fire Service) emergency lines because the defunct 911 emergency line continued to be a troubling issue.

By: Neola Damon