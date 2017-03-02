Guyana to participate in more overseas conferences

GINA, GUYANA, Thursday, March 02, 2017

Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, today, announced that Cabinet has given its approval for Guyana to be represented at several meetings.

Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan, will be attending the Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the Inter-American Investment Corporation (IIC) which will be held in Asunción, Paraguay from March 29 to April 2, 2017.

Harmon said that the meeting will allow the Finance Minister to, “Engage in bilateral discussions with the President and other senior officials of the IDB, and other development partners in an effort to mobilise support, as well as technical and financial resources for developmental projects in Guyana.”

Minister Jordan will also attend the Thirteenth Meeting of the Latin American and Caribbean Debt Group which will be held in Argentina from April 3 to 6. The objective for the meeting is to discuss the management of public debt in the member countries.

Cabinet has also approved for Minister of Agriculture, Noel Holder, to attend the Caribbean Sugar Conference which will be held in Montego Bay, Jamaica from March 23 to 24. The conference is being hosted by the Caribbean Council and Sugar Association of the Caribbean which caters for the Caribbean Community’s (CARICOM) sugar stakeholders.

Harmon said that the meeting seeks to coordinate regional responses to challenges facing the region’s sugar industry. He noted that the likely outcomes from the meeting will be, “the preparation of a detailed report for presentation to CARICOM Heads of Government, on the pathway to implementing the common external tariffs on sugar imports, to create a more vibrant market for Caribbean sugar products.”

Harmon added that the meeting will also result in the consideration of a policy framework which will benefit Caribbean producers, and the development of policy ideas for the diverse sugar industries to better adapt to the new economic climate.

Additionally, Permanent Secretary in the Department of Public Service, Ministry of the Presidency, Reginald Brotherson, will attend a symposium organised by the Caribbean Centre for Development Administration (CARICAD) under the “Support for South-South Co-operation” project. The symposium will be held in Antigua-Barbuda from March 9 to 10, 2017.

The symposium aims to obtain commitment for a Charter for Caribbean public services to establish the importance of public service transformation for social and economic development, to facilitate the exchange of views between the public and private sectors and to identify public policy initiatives.

National Centre for Education Resource Development (NCERD), National Science Coordinator, Petal Punalall, will participate at the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) teachers’ training workshop which will be held in St. Kitts from March 29 to 30. The workshop will focus on assisting teachers to expand their understanding of how students learn science; and identifying strategies for STEM based science teaching. It will also help in increasing the confidence of the teachers in their planning, teaching and assessment approaches.

The workshop is organised by the Caribbean Science Foundation (CSF) and the Caribbean Academy of Sciences.

By: Neola Damon