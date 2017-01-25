Guyana to sell Law School opportunity to Jamaicans

GINA, GUYANA, Wednesday, January, 2017

The Attorney General will be sensitising the Jamaican public on the new law school in a bid to attract graduates.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Basil Williams SC will be in Kingston, Jamaica from January 27 to 28 for the Council of Legal Education’s (CLE) Meeting of the Executive Committee.

Minister Williams is expected to be part of a press conference and reception in “furtherance of a programme to sensitise the Jamaican public on the establishment of the law school in Guyana”. This was revealed at a press briefing held today at the Ministry of Legal Affairs.

The JOF Haynes Law School will be on the agenda of items to be discussed at the meeting, specifically, Minister Williams said he was notified by the Chairperson of the CLE Jacqueline Samuels-Brown, QC of a letter by opposition member Anil Nandlall.

Minister Williams indicated he did not know the content of the letter but noted it was a malicious attempt to prevent the establishment of the law school. “Guyanese had long suspected that Nandlall and his party the PPP/C had no interest in the welfare and wellbeing of our University of Guyana Law Graduates and the travails they suffer to enter and study at the High Wooding Law School (HWLS),” Minister Williams said.

At the CLE meeting the strengthening of the resources and capacity of the University of Guyana Law Programme through capacity building exchanges with the University Of West Indies Faculty Of Law will also be up for discussion. The Attorney General of the CARICOM region comprises the executive committee of the CLE.

By:: Tiffny Rhodius