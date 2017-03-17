Guyana to take part in Caribbean Convois on indigenising education for development

GINA Guyana, Friday, March 17, 2017

Guyana will be participating in a Caribbean Convois, to discuss indigenising education for Caribbean development. The event will be held from March 19 to 26 in Trinidad and Tobago.

Ovid Williams of the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs will represent Guyana at the event. Williams is versed in a number of Guyanese Indigenous dialects.

Convois 2017 is a multi-location, week-long exploration of Caribbean knowledge and indigenising education for Caribbean development.

Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, at a weekly post-Cabinet press briefing said that the event will be hosted by the Caribbean Yard Campus, an educational enterprise designed to network traditional knowledge systems in the Caribbean.

Minister Harmon explained that the convois will examine the influence of traditional knowledge on modern Caribbean society and discuss the use of culturally relevant approaches to development challenges in the region.

Topics up for discussion at the event include Arts of Identity, Traditional Mas- Arts Management, Intellectual Property; Food and Agriculture – Farming, Preparation, Nutrition and Recipes; Ecology, Land, Industry, Recreation and Conservation, Caribbean Languages-Education, History, Culture and Usage; and Rites of Passages- Birth, Naming Rights and Adolescence.

By: Synieka Thorne