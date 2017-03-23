Guyana to take part in several overseas training seminars

GINA, GUYANA, Thursday, March 23, 2017

Guyana will participate in the United Nations Development Programme-sponsored Crime Observatory Study Tour and technical exchange to be held in Belize from March 27 to 29, 2017.

The study tour will enable the participants to gain skills in resources and technical expertise in the areas of citizen security, and the use of Information Communication Technology (ICT) to improve case and data management within the Criminal Justice System. Cadet Officer Devon Gordon and staff of the Ministry of Public Security, Courtney Samuels, Head of the Policy and Research Unit and Observatory Officer, Michelle Baptise will attend the event.

This was stated by Minister of State Joseph Harmon at a post-Cabinet press briefing today, at the Ministry of the Presidency.

Minister Harmon said that at Cabinet’s latest meeting, approval was given for the attendance of Marcel Huston, Chief Education Officer (acting) to participate in the Caribbean Safe Schools Ministerial Meeting in Antigua and Barbuda from March 4 to 9, 2017. The objective of the forum will be to promote and raise awareness on the three pillars of School Safety of the world wide initiative on Safe Schools in the Caribbean.

Another objective will be to identify national and joint regional achievements regarding school safety, and to adopt the declaration and road map on school safety and be committed to its implementation. The meeting will enable Ministers of Education and Senior Advisors to meet with relevant support groups involved in school safety in the Caribbean.

Guyana will also participate in a Caribbean Technical Distance Training Workshop on Public Private Partnership to manage fiscal costs and risks to be held in in St. Kitts from March 29 to 31, 2017. The workshop will address the effective management of costs and risks involved with Public/Private partnership in which the public sector is required to deal with the issues while the private sector supplies infrastructure assets and services for joint projects.

Bernard Lord, Department Head Project Cycle Division and Miguel Cho Kang, Head of Regional Planning, of the Ministry of Finance, will attend the workshop.

Guyana will be represented at the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organisation Meeting (ACTO) of the Forest Authority under the project under Forest Covers which will be held in Suriname for March 30-31, 2017. The meeting will seek to develop and implement Forest Covers management in the Amazon Region by strengthening existing regional cooperation and coordination in deforestation management.

Hannah Jose, Project Officer of the Planning and Development Division and Hansrajee Sookdeo, Project Officer, REDD Secretariat, both of the Guyana Forestry Commission, will attend the meeting.

Additionally, Minister Harmon said a Guyana delegation will attend the Amazonian Seminar on Social Protection organised by the Brazilian Government in partnership with the World Bank and the United Nations Education Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) to be held in Belem, Brazil, from March 27-31, 2017. The seminar will provide a platform for the representatives of government academia, Indigenous people, civil society and international agencies to share experiences regarding social protection in the context of the Amazonian Region.

Participation in this seminar will assist in providing experience and knowledge needed for the formulation of public policies to guarantee the involvement of the Amazonian population development process. The Guyana delegation will include, Mervyn Williams, Ministerial Advisor, Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Tenesha Williams- Corbin , Coordinator, Counter Trafficking in Persons Unit, Ministry of Social Protection, David James, Special Assistant to the Minister of Indigenous Peoples Affairs on Legal Issues, Nicholas Fredrick, Toshao, Tunac village, South Central Rupununi, Region Nine, Elesha Jerome Reece, Ministerial Advisor, Ministry of Social Protection and Florence La Rose, Management and Development Officer, Ministry of Indigenous Peoples Affairs.

Minister Harmon said that Cabinet had approved the attendance at the Training for Trainers’ Workshop on Public Procurement which was held in Jamaica from March 20 to 21, 2017. The workshop was held under the European Funded Project for Capacity Building and targeted mid to senior level procurement personnel in CARIFORUM States.

The Caribbean Forum (CARIFORUM) is a subgroup of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States which was established in 1992 and serves as a base for economic dialogue with the European Union.

Adel Clarke, Deputy Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education and Christina Singh, Procurement Officer of the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board attended the workshop.

By: Gabreila Patram