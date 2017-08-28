Latest update August 29th, 2017 12:00 PM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

Guyana was well represented at CBU Annual General Assembly … NTN is newest CBU member

Aug 28, 2017 Government, Ministry of Public Telecommunications, News, Press Releases

Leading regional electronic media houses are taking a strong position on the need for clear policy and regulatory approaches to ensure the financial viability of the indigenous broadcast sector in the Caribbean region.
 
This was one of the key resolutions passed as the Caribbean Broadcasting Union (CBU) wrapped up its 48th Annual General Assembly (AGA) in Nassau, the Bahamas on Wednesday 23 August, 2017. 
 
This year’s AGA held under the theme: Digital Developments in Caribbean Media, examined the need for the transition from analogue to digital radio and television broadcast across the region (which is currently in process in Guyana); and the need to preserve the intellectual property rights of broadcasters’ content, subject to “must carry” rules.
 
High on the agenda was discussion about the piracy of paying broadcasters’ channels/spectrum. It was also noted that some paying broadcasting services were found to be pirating and re-packaging news and entertainment programming which are popular with their subscribers without agreements with the originating producers. 
 
In the members’ plenary on Wednesday, it was noted that some regulators around the region have paid little attention to the benefits and challenges of introducing digital radio.  As such, the CBU will shortly convene a task force of members to examine the various issues affecting regional radio broadcasters, and formulate proposals for the most efficient ways of introducing digital radio broadcasting technologies in all Caribbean countries.
 
Members took the opportunity to share knowledge and make recommendations on several regional hot-button topics including the impact of social media on Caribbean newsrooms, and new policies in the region to lessen the environmental impact of the digital switchover. 
 
The CBU has resolved to re-invigorate the current programme sharing initiative, CBU Media Share, and establish the minimum amount of content to be circulated among participating Radio and Television services. CBU Media Share is an on-line portal which allows CBU members that are in ‘good standing’ to receive and distribute radio and TV programmes with or without charges to members and other stakeholders.
 
Minister Hughes urged Broadcasters to place stronger focus on content
Minister of Public Telecommunications of Guyana, Cathy Hughes, was the keynote speaker for the main conference day.  She urged the media managers and owners present to place stronger focus on good content. She noted, “One glaring omission is a purposeful approach to consistently produce quality local content that effectively informs, educates and, yes, entertains.”
 
She suggested that Caribbean broadcasters could take advantage of specific features of digital technology, emphasizing that it (technology) “substantially removes what were previously formidable barriers to entry into the business of broadcasting and its associated content production”. 
 
Also on the slate of Keynote Speakers were Jamaica’s Director of Public Prosecutions, Paula Llewellyn Q.C., and Wesley Gibbings, President of the Association of Caribbean Media Workers.
 
In the meantime, Guyana’s National Television Network (NTN) was formally admitted to the forty-four (44) member Union at this year’s Assembly.  In addition, Chief Executive Officer of the National Communications Network (NCN), Lennox Cornette, was appointed to the nine-seat CBU Board to serve for the period 2017 – 2019.  NCN had previously been represented on the Board of Directors.  Other appointees to the new Board include the heads of the Jamaica Gleaner Group; Great Belize Productions; St. Maarten Cable Television; Antigua and Barbuda Broadcasting Systems; and the Starcom Network of Barbados.

Recent Articles

GCAA launches investigation into most recent plane crash-Director General to meet with operators-Safety Management System operational

GCAA launches investigation into most recent plane crash-Director...

Aug 29, 2017

The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has launched an investigation into the fatal aircraft accident involving Air Services Limited Cessna 206 aircraft with registration number 8R-GFM which crashed on August 27, 2017. The pilot, Captain Imran Khan, who was the lone occupant of the aircraft,...
Read More
North Pakaraima Football tournament

North Pakaraima Football tournament

Aug 28, 2017

Three Region Nine children rescued from abusive home

Three Region Nine children rescued from abusive...

Aug 28, 2017

President pledges support for Diocese of Guyana’s education programmes -at 175th anniversary

President pledges support for Diocese of...

Aug 28, 2017

Several key Hinterland roads to be rehabilitated by year end-  concrete and asphaltic mixes to be utilized

Several key Hinterland roads to be rehabilitated...

Aug 28, 2017

Sophia Centre youth shines at CSEC

Sophia Centre youth shines at CSEC

Aug 28, 2017

Youth in Natural Resources Apprenticeship graduate

Youth in Natural Resources Apprenticeship

Aug 28, 2017

“Aranaputa Valley” seeking  international markets

“Aranaputa Valley” seeking  international...

Aug 28, 2017

Cabinet notes award of 28 multi-million dollar contracts

Cabinet notes award of 28 multi-million dollar...

Aug 28, 2017

Minister Norton to take up responsibility for Culture, Youth and Sport -Minister Henry confirmed as Minister of Education

Minister Norton to take up responsibility for...

Aug 28, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 381 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 924,248 hits