Guyana will continue to offer malaria treatment to Venezuelans

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, September 7, 2017

Minister of State, Joseph Harmon said that Venezuelans will be allowed into Guyana through the borders at Region One. The minister made this disclosure at his weekly post Cabinet press briefing, Thursday at the Ministry of the Presidency.

The main reason for Venezuelans crossing the border is to gain medical attention for malaria. Minister Harmon explained that there is a protocol in place at this border which would grant Venezuelans access to the country. The Ministry of Public Health has been advised by Cabinet to ensure that all persons seeking medical attention at all health facilities, whether Guyanese or not be catered to.

“There is a protocol which is established at those points and this protocol requires that the persons identify themselves and identify the reason why they have come and they are given a short period of time within which they can seek the medical intervention and to return.” Minister Harmon said.

Harmon pointed out that Guyanese living in Venezuela are not subjected to these checks. This, he said, is a part of the Guyana conforming to humanitarian treaties which it has signed on to. “We have extended the humanitarian hand because they are human beings and therefore the fact that we are a part of international conventions and treaties which require us to deal with persons who are affected in that way at our borders in a humane way.”

The minister confirmed that Venezuelan citizens are receiving medical attention in this area. Health authorities in the Barima-Waini region have recorded 368 persons receiving treatment for malaria, thus far. He added that health facilities in the region will continue to essentially provide medical attention to the Venezuelan nationals.

Meanwhile, the Pan American, World Health Organisation (PAHO/WHO) has alerted the Ministry of Public Health of an outbreak of Measles in Bolivar, Venezuela. PAHO/WHO has informed all member states of the risk the outbreak poses in neighbouring countries.

“It alerted member states of the risk of the outbreak occurring from the outbreak from imported measles cases and advised that Guyana ensures a high level of surveillance and adopt adequate vaccination measures to prevent the spread of the virus.” Minister Harmon added.

By: Delicia Haynes