Guyana willing to assist Venezuelans fleeing crisis

Sep 22, 2017

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, September 22, 2017

Guyana is not receiving “an influx of any significant quantity” of Venezuelans fleeing the crisis in the neighbouring country.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge

2nd Vice President and Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge made this observation in a Facebook Live interview on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly meeting on Friday.

“In truth, the largest movement is not to Guyana, it is to probably Columbia, Brazil and to a lesser extent Trinidad and Tobago, and in certain border areas between Guyana and Venezuela”, Minister Greenidge noted.

Guyana’s western neighbour, Venezuela, is currently facing an economic and political crisis that has left many of its people fleeing violence and food shortages.

Minister Greenidge noted that Guyana is willing to assist the citizens of Venezuela. “We help as far as possible providing they enter by legal means.”

He explained that the country does not have any legislation that addresses refugees “and therefore there are some restrictions. “We have no problem with the Venezuelan people…there is a good rapport between the people. It’s governments that have created these problems.”

He pointed out Guyana’s willingness to “encourage and facilitate as far as is possible” aiding those fleeing the Venezuelan crisis.

Guyana and Venezuela are mired in a border controversy. It is hoped that this will be resolved by the end of this year, through the efforts of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres.

In his interview, Minister Geenidge pointed out the controversy was raised with its partners during bilateral and other meetings. “All of the region has called upon the parties to settle this issue peacefully. So that is a regional position”, the Minister explained.

 

By: Tiffny Rhodius 

