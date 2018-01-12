Latest update January 12th, 2018 8:24 PM

Guyana Youth Programme in the making – State Minister

Jan 12, 2018 Government, Ministry of the Presidency, News, State

DPI, Guyana, Friday, January 12, 2018

State Minister Joseph Harmon today clarified that the National Service programme will not be resumed. Rather, he explained that President David Granger has instructed that there be an examination of the various active youth programmes with the view of implementing a Guyana Youth Programme.

The Youth Programme will focus on training and skills development particularly for the job market.

“In the first instance, what the President has asked, is for all of this various expenditure for which Government undertakes, with respect to youths, that they be combined and be focused on youth development,” the Minister disclosed.

The respective programmes will be examined and will be brought together, in a focused way, forming the national youth programme.

Minister Harmon said the process is currently ongoing and the aspect of examining the youth programmes is almost complete. “We have already provided some of the Government ministries, a training programme which speaks to the core of training activities that will be undertaken under that programme.”

Facilities have already been identified where the training sessions will be conducted.

Assurance has been given by the minister that “We are working assiduously on it, it is a directive which the President has given and it is something that at the various levels of ministries, we are working very hard to ensure we start.”

The Guyana National Service (GNS) was a public service organisation formed in 1971 to address youth unemployment. It included a paramilitary element and was disbanded in 2000, amidst some controversy.

By: Stacy Carmichael

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

