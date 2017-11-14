Guyana’s chair of CFATF; a major achievement – T&T AG

DPI, Guyana, Tuesday, November 14, 2017

Guyana’s assumption to the chair of the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF) is a major achievement for the country, Trinidad and Tobago, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi has said.

Guyana’s Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams has taken on the post of incoming chair of the Caribbean Financial body. As incoming chair, Attorney General Williams will be responsible for 25 countries and will be receiving support from outgoing chair and other members.

Minister Williams has been commended for doing an “excellent job” representing the interest of Guyana. From the time he took over the helm as the prime contact of CFATF, he was said to have ensured that all the stakeholders involved in the regulation and monitoring of the financial services industry in Guyana became involved in the work of the CFATF. He has been commended for executing a great amount of work for the benefit of Guyana

“He will be the lead interactor of the financial action task. There are 190 countries that comprise this group and 37 of them that sit at the FATF and the rest of them are split into sub-bodies and CFATF is one of them”, AG Al-Rawi told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

He said taking up the new role allows for significant amount of international corporation and exposure, the bringing of resources across the jurisdiction and a unity among the 25 countries.

“Trinidad and Tobago is very pleased as the host country of the secretariat to give its full commitment to the Attorney General of Guyana, that we will be hand in hand in cooperation with Guyana in its role as Chair and we stand to lend all assistance that is required. We have an excellent relationship with your Attorney General who has distinguished himself at all international events and I am looking forward to his chairmanship.”

