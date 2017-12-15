Guyana’s Decent Work Country Programme 2017-2021 launched

DPI, Guyana, Friday, December 15, 2017

Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo today commended the International Labour Organisation (ILO) for its efforts in launching Guyana’s Decent Work Country Programme 2017-2021.

Delivering opening remarks at the event hosted at the Marriott Hotel, Prime Minister, Nagamootoo said, “We have to start setting our feet firmly down in defense of labour, particularly Guyanese labour.”

The Prime Minister further called for attention to be placed on the national agenda to improve human development locally. “We should be able to focus on the national agenda. Where we want to take our society, how we want to improve the lives of our people and how we can make Guyana a country where there is sustainable livelihood based on the availability of decent work”, Nagamootoo opined.

The Decent Work Country Programme aims to address the employment and labour issues locally. This is in keeping with the four strategic objectives of the Decent Work Agenda which include, Employment Creation through Sustainable Enterprises, Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work, Social Protection and Social Dialogue.

Stakeholders of the Private and Public Labour Forces at the launch of the Decent Work Country Programme for Guyana 2017-2021 Hon. Moses Nagamootoo, Prime Minister of Guyana giving remarks at the launch of the Decent Work Country Programme for Guyana 2017-2021 Hon. Keith Scott, Minister within the Ministry of Social Protection with responsibility of Labour giving remarks at the launch of the Decent Work Country Programme for Guyana 2017-2021 Claudia Coenjaerts, Director of International Labour Organisation giving remarks at the launch of the Decent Work Country Programme for Guyana 2017-2021

According to ILO Director Claudia Coenjaerts, the communiqués of the Decent Work Country Programme are for the benefit of both the public and private sectors. The “information is important for both local and foreign business and we are convinced that by realising the action plan, significant progress will be made”, Coenjaerts said.

Minister within the Ministry of Social Protection, with responsibly of Labour, Keith Scott explained the programme is an updated version of the first Decent Work Country programme launch in 2012. He highlighted that the two-year gap between the two programmes was as a result of the shortcomings in the initial programme. However, he noted the new launch of the programme aims to cover the faults in the 2012 reports. The minister further commended the ILO team for channelling efforts to ensuring the Decent Work Country programme 2017-2021 is realised.

Following the remarks, there was an official signing of the Decent Work Country Programme and an action plan was presented to public and private stakeholders of the labour forces.

The Decent Work Country Programme 2017-2021 is a collaboration between the Ministry of Social Protection, Labour Department and the International Labour Organization.

By: Crystal Stoll

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/