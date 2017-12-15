Latest update December 15th, 2017 8:27 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

Guyana’s Decent Work Country Programme 2017-2021 launched

Dec 15, 2017 Government, Ministry of Social Protection, News

DPI, Guyana, Friday, December 15, 2017

Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo today commended the International Labour Organisation (ILO) for its efforts in launching Guyana’s Decent Work Country Programme 2017-2021.

Delivering opening remarks at the event hosted at the Marriott Hotel, Prime Minister, Nagamootoo said, “We have to start setting our feet firmly down in defense of labour, particularly Guyanese labour.”

The Prime Minister further called for attention to be placed on the national agenda to improve human development locally. “We should be able to focus on the national agenda. Where we want to take our society, how we want to improve the lives of our people and how we can make Guyana a country where there is sustainable livelihood based on the availability of decent work”, Nagamootoo opined.

The Decent Work Country Programme aims to address the employment and labour issues locally. This is in keeping with the four strategic objectives of the Decent Work Agenda which include, Employment Creation through Sustainable Enterprises, Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work, Social Protection and Social Dialogue.

Stakeholders of the Private and Public Labour Forces at the launch of the Decent Work Country Programme for Guyana 2017-2021
Stakeholders of the Private and Public Labour Forces at the launch of the Decent Work Country Programme for Guyana 2017-2021
Hon. Moses Nagamootoo, Prime Minister of Guyana giving remarks at the launch of the Decent Work Country Programme for Guyana 2017-2021
Hon. Moses Nagamootoo, Prime Minister of Guyana giving remarks at the launch of the Decent Work Country Programme for Guyana 2017-2021
Hon. Keith Scott, Minister within the Ministry of Social Protection with responsibility of Labour giving remarks at the launch of the Decent Work Country Programme for Guyana 2017-2021
Hon. Keith Scott, Minister within the Ministry of Social Protection with responsibility of Labour giving remarks at the launch of the Decent Work Country Programme for Guyana 2017-2021
Claudia Coenjaerts, Director of International Labour Organisation giving remarks at the launch of the Decent Work Country Programme for Guyana 2017-2021
Claudia Coenjaerts, Director of International Labour Organisation giving remarks at the launch of the Decent Work Country Programme for Guyana 2017-2021

According to ILO Director Claudia Coenjaerts, the communiqués of the Decent Work Country Programme are for the benefit of both the public and private sectors. The “information is important for both local and foreign business and we are convinced that by realising the action plan, significant progress will be made”, Coenjaerts said.

Minister within the Ministry of Social Protection, with responsibly of Labour, Keith Scott explained the programme is an updated version of the first Decent Work Country programme launch in 2012. He highlighted that the two-year gap between the two programmes was as a result of the shortcomings in the initial programme. However, he noted the new launch of the programme aims to cover the faults in the 2012 reports. The minister further commended the ILO team for channelling efforts to ensuring the Decent Work Country programme 2017-2021 is realised.

Following the remarks, there was an official signing of the Decent Work Country Programme and an action plan was presented to public and private stakeholders of the labour forces.

The Decent Work Country Programme 2017-2021 is a collaboration between the Ministry of Social Protection, Labour Department and the International Labour Organization.

By: Crystal Stoll

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

Recent Articles

$267.1 “People’s Budget” passed

$267.1 “People’s Budget” passed

Dec 15, 2017

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, December 15, 2017 The Government’s fiscal spending for the year 2018 has been given the green light by the National Assembly. The sums were approved by the National Assembly, this afternoon, after Appropriation Bill 2017, Bill No. 15 of 2017 was put to the House for vote. The...
Read More
Speaker disallows opposition motion to suspend sitting

Speaker disallows opposition motion to suspend...

Dec 15, 2017

Government’s explanation on signing bonus remains consistent- Minister Greenidge

Government’s explanation on signing bonus...

Dec 15, 2017

Finance Ministry 2018 Budget passed

Finance Ministry 2018 Budget passed

Dec 15, 2017

LTI to get new dormitory; 100 new live-in students- Minister Henry

LTI to get new dormitory; 100 new live-in...

Dec 15, 2017

Police Service Commission to be appointed by year’s end – President

Police Service Commission to be appointed by...

Dec 15, 2017

State Minister condemns “mischievous” Guyana Times article

State Minister condemns “mischievous” Guyana...

Dec 15, 2017

President confident Guyana ‘on good ground’ – as it awaits decision on Guyana-Venezuela controversy

President confident Guyana ‘on good ground’...

Dec 15, 2017

Social Cohesion very much alive- President Granger

Social Cohesion very much alive- President

Dec 15, 2017

Guyana’s Decent Work Country Programme 2017-2021 launched

Guyana’s Decent Work Country Programme...

Dec 15, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 404 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,269,364 hits