Guyana’s financial standing to be addressed at high-level international meetings

Georgetown, GINA, March 17, 2017

Cabinet has approved the attendance of Finance Minister Winston Jordan at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Meeting, in Washington DC, United States of America from April 19 to the 23, 2017.

Minister Jordan will join other Finance Ministers and Central Bank Directors, and Senior Private Sector Executives to discuss global financial issues.

Governor of the Bank of Guyana Dr. Gobind Ganga, who will be part of the high- level team, will also participate in the bilateral and constituency meetings with the two banking agencies.

Minister Jordan’s engagement follows several similar ones which saw him signing concessionary multi-million dollar loans and grants with countries such as India, China and international financial institutions.

On February 21, 2017, four loan agreements with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) to secure US$40 million in developmental resources to finance key initiatives within the Ministries of Legal Affairs, Agriculture, Business and Public Health were signed.

The agreements were signed by Minister Jordan and President of the IDB, Luis Alberto Moreno at the Headquarters of the IDB in Washington, D.C. These loan resources will support Government’s developmental agenda of promoting investment; improving connectivity throughout Guyana; diversifying the economy; and providing citizens with quality healthcare and social services.

By: Paul McAdam