Latest update November 12th, 2017 9:17 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

Guyana’s membership of Egmont Group of FIUs would be significant achievement- CFATF 46th Plenary gets underway

Nov 12, 2017 Government, Ministry of Legal Affairs, News

DPI, Guyana, Sunday, November 12, 2017

Head of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), Matthew Langevine speaking on the sidelines of the 46th Plenary and Working Group Meetings of the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF), said Guyana attaining membership of the Egmont Group of Financial Intelligence Units (FIUs) would be a significant achievement, since the country would have the opportunity to share and receive information pertinent to fighting money laundering and terrorist financing with FIUs around the world.

Matthew Langevine, Head of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU).

The FIU Head noted that “As we do our investigations, as we try to get intelligence on various subjects it is much easier when you’re an Egmont member because there is a very secure way to share information, a secure website you can share information…there’s also an opportunity for FIUs to receive training.”

Attaining membership would also help Guyana in meeting the standard of the Fourth Round Mutual Evaluation process, which requires that FIUs become members of the Egmont Group.

He further noted that the country’s entire anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism regime would be assisted by this membership. The presentation on the plans of the Egmont Group, Americas Region, provided critical information on how prospective members, such as Guyana can access training and benefit from cooperation among member countries to strengthen its Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) regime.

Additionally, Langevine revealed that Senior Compliance Officer of the FIU, Alicia Williams being elected Co-chair of the CFATF Working Group on Risks Trends and Methods (CRTMG) allows for intimate involvement by a Guyanese representative in the activities of the working group so that best practices related to AML/CFT can be adopted.

“It allows for us to get a better understanding of some of the activities within money laundering and terrorist financing being perpetrated within the region,” he said.

The Egmont Group is a united body of 156 Financial Intelligence Units (FIUs). The Egmont Group provides a platform for the secure exchange of expertise and financial intelligence to combat money laundering and terrorist financing (ML/TF).

Langevine, speaking during the CFATF 27th Forum of the Heads of the FIU, has assured that Guyana, which is in its Fourth Round of Assessment, is taking the necessary steps in preparation for its evaluation in 2022.

In this round, the CFATF/ Financial Action Task Force (FATF) would test Guyana’s systems for compliance in relation to Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams, S.C. recently disclosed that based on a risk assessment conducted by the Government, Guyana will be taking steps to ensure efficiency in risks areas, which include the money transfer services, among others.

The five-day 46th CFATF Plenary and Working Group Meetings commenced this morning at the Marriott Hotel, Georgetown, and will see some 200 representatives arriving in Guyana from the 25-member countries, the FATF and other international financial institutions.

The official opening is slated for Wednesday, November 16, 2017, where President David Granger will deliver the feature address.

 

By: Stacy Carmichael

 

Recent Articles

Guyana assumes Chairmanship of CFATF Forum for Heads of Financial Intelligence Units

Guyana assumes Chairmanship of CFATF Forum for Heads of Financial...

Nov 12, 2017

DPI, Guyana, Sunday, November 12, 2017 As day one of the 46th Plenary and Working Group Meetings of the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF) came to a close, Guyana’s Head of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), Matthew Langevine was appointed Head of the CFATF Forum for Heads of the...
Read More
GPF welcomes 133 new ranks

GPF welcomes 133 new ranks

Nov 12, 2017

Veterans’ COI recommendations to be implemented – President David Granger at Remembrance Ceremony

Veterans’ COI recommendations to be implemented...

Nov 12, 2017

Govt, Defense Force donate $1M to Guyana Veterans Legion

Govt, Defense Force donate $1M to Guyana Veterans...

Nov 12, 2017

Guyana’s membership of Egmont Group of FIUs would be significant achievement- CFATF 46th Plenary gets underway

Guyana’s membership of Egmont Group of FIUs...

Nov 12, 2017

“Lest we forget” – Remembrance Day 2017 observed

“Lest we forget” – Remembrance Day 2017...

Nov 12, 2017

GMRSC aiding in promotion of domestic tourism – Minister Gaskin

GMRSC aiding in promotion of domestic tourism...

Nov 12, 2017

“I am a living breathing example of God’s grace” UG’s valedictorian

“I am a living breathing example of God’s...

Nov 12, 2017

Private sector companies donate in excess of $22M to Guyana’s hurricane relief efforts

Private sector companies donate in excess of $22M...

Nov 12, 2017

Dr. Norton commends National Youth Award recipients for contributions to development 

Dr. Norton commends National Youth Award...

Nov 12, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 401 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,155,292 hits