Latest update September 22nd, 2017 8:10 PM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

Guyana’s Mission to UN identifying development partners to aid with projects

Sep 22, 2017 Government, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, News

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, September 22, 2017

Guyana’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations has been identifying development partners to help Guyana in the establishment and implementation of projects in the country.

Ambassador Michael Ten-Pow, the Permanent Representative to the UN, heads the Mission located in New York.

Ambassador Michael Ten-Pow, Permanent Representative of Guyana to the United Nations.

Ambassador Ten-Pow, who was appointed to the post last year, noted that the Mission “serves as the conduit” for identifying these partners in the areas of technical assistance, capacity building, grants and the like for agencies in Guyana.

The Ambassador noted that these partnerships are ultimately aimed at helping Guyana fulfill the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which it signed onto.

Through the Mission, Ambassador Ten-Pow is working with United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS).  UNOPS is the implementing arm of the UNDP that assists countries to successfully execute projects.

“We had the good fortune to have some preliminary meetings with the head of the partnership unit”, Ambassador Ten-Pow said.

During President David Granger’s meeting with the Executive Director of UNOPS on Wednesday, discussions centered around assistance the organisation can offer Guyana to shape and frame needs into projects.

UNOPS does this through the provision of small grants and matching a country’s need with third-party partnerships.

“It’s a very exciting prospect and I believe…we will be hearing a lot about UNOPS and what we can do in the very near future”, the Ambassador noted.

Guyana has to identify projects towards this end and Ambassador Ten-Pow noted these “are large-scale projects”.

Guiana Shield project

Meanwhile, Ambassador Ten-Pow is working with his Surinamese counterpart to promote Guyana’s eco-tourism.

The two countries have been “promoting an idea concept” called the Guyana Shield project.  “This is the idea of offering potential tourists not only sites in Guyana but the Guiana Shield as a tourism product. We have started talks between Suriname and Guyana,” the Ambassador explained.

He noted that the UN World Tourism Organisation has committed to helping Guyana carry out a needs assessment with the aim of developing a national tourism development strategy.

The project is intended to help the two countries achieve economic progress and development as outlined by the SDGs. “Tourism is an important part, potentially of that range of activities that can contribute to the wealth and well-being of Guyana”, the Ambassador said.

 

By: Tiffny Rhodius

Recent Articles

Govt and team conduct hands-on assessment at Bath Settlement, assures assistance

Govt and team conduct hands-on assessment at Bath Settlement, assures...

Sep 22, 2017

DPI, Guyana, Friday, September 22, 2017 Works are underway to aid residents of Wismar (Region 10) and Bath Settlement (Region 5) that were affected by the strong winds of recent Caribbean hurricanes. A team comprising Acting President and Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, members of the Guyana Civil...
Read More
Minister Cummings charges 40 Self Reliance graduates to become trailblazers in business

Minister Cummings charges 40 Self Reliance...

Sep 22, 2017

Study on vulnerable Indigenous groups handed over

Study on vulnerable Indigenous groups handed over

Sep 22, 2017

Beharry Group of Companies makes donation to hurricane ravished Caribbean countries

Beharry Group of Companies makes donation to...

Sep 22, 2017

T&T, Guyana tour operators collaborate to promote the Caribbean

T&T, Guyana tour operators collaborate to...

Sep 22, 2017

Legal Affairs Ministry, UNICEF to discuss legislative framework for Guyana’s children

Legal Affairs Ministry, UNICEF to discuss...

Sep 22, 2017

Guyana’s Mission to UN identifying development partners to aid with projects

Guyana’s Mission to UN identifying development...

Sep 22, 2017

Public servants’ salaries at negotiations stage – budget preparations continue

Public servants’ salaries at negotiations stage...

Sep 22, 2017

Skip to my Lou-Jump Rope team championship launch

Skip to my Lou-Jump Rope team championship launch

Sep 22, 2017

Guyana willing to assist Venezuelans fleeing crisis

Guyana willing to assist Venezuelans fleeing...

Sep 22, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 383 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 994,703 hits