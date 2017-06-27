Latest update June 27th, 2017 11:58 AM

DPI, Guyana, Information For Nation Building

Latest News

Guyana’s preparedness for participation at CARIFESTA XIII plans on track

Jun 27, 2017 Government, Ministry of Education, News, Press Releases

(Georgetown, June 27, 2017) – Guyana is working to ensure that its contingent to Carifesta XIII is prepared to contribute and represent as effectively and efficiently as possible to the many events planned.

The 70 member official contingent wing out to Barbados on August 16 under the theme ‘Guyana an Emerging Green State: As We Assert Our Culture and Celebrate Ourselves’. To make this goal a reality, the convenors of the various categories met yesterday with Hon. Minister Nicolette Henry, Director of Culture and Head of Delegation, Ms. Tamika Boatswain and National Events Coordinator, Lt. Colonel Godfrey Bess in the boardroom of the Department of Culture.

The meeting featured reports on the Auditions /Jurying process used for selection of the various categories, updates on logistics and code of conduct. Those in attendance were Linda Griffith, Vivienne Daniel, Andrew Tyndall, Burchmore Simon, Jubilante Cutting, Penelope Harris, Ohene Koama, Olympia Small-Sonoram, Ivor Thom, Margaret Lawrence, Al Creighton and Patricia Helwig.

Ms. Cutting, Convenor for Film and Animation said that as part of the selection process for the Film and animation team only Bonny Alves and Michael James responded to the public calls for submission. She further reached out to studios and animators who submitted their work and ultimately seven pieces were selected. For film Cine Guyana submitted eight (8) films which are all going to Carifesta in addition to two independent films produced by Kojo McPherson.

The Fashion Sub- Contingent will be headed by Mrs. Small-Sonoram and will feature about five sets of creations from various designers. Mrs. Patricia Helwig, Convenor for Craft advised that after the jurying of craft creations, eight designers’ works will be representing Guyana officially in the areas of Craft/ Home Décor. Additionally eleven other booths were paid for by private individuals bringing the total representation to 15 craft persons.

Music Convenor, Andrew Tyndal says a band of 13 steel pan players will represent Guyana under the Performing Arts banner. They comprise the winners of the Minor categories of the 2017 Republic Bank Steel band Pan-O-Rama competition and they have been in rehearsals since March.

With regards to drumming, two groups, Otishka Drummers and Subraj Tassa Group auditioned and two drummers from each group were selected.

A team of 12 dancers are being paid for by the Guyana Government while there is an additional party of 9 who are raising funds to be part of the total dance contingent.

“Masque” written and directed by Subraj Singh, and winner in Best New Guyanese Play, Open Short category in the 2016 National Drama Festival, will be the signature dramatic item and will be performed by eight 8 members of the National Drama Company, supplemented by other NDC members who are also raising funds.

Ruel Johnson speaking for the Literary Arts convenors said six applicants submitted works to three judges. Initially three persons were shortlisted and of these three, one applicant opted out because of other commitments. The person who ranked fourth was then elevated to the final list. Guyana will be represented in Literary Arts by four persons led by Johnson. Additionally other Guyanese literature will be part of Guyana’s offerings at Carifesta XIII.

A public showing of the programme planned for Guyana Night is slated for August 11 at 20.00 hrs at the National Cultural Centre. Another meeting is planned for all members of Guyana’s contingent to Carifesta XIII in Barbados scheduled for August 17-27, 2017

Please find the Guyana contingent’s list of names below.

CARIFESTA XIII OFFICIAL DELEGATION

1             Tamika Boatswain (D.O.C.)

2             Melissa Tucker (P.S.)

3             Col. Godfrey Bess

4             Dr. Seeta Shah Roath

Visual Arts

1             Ivor Thom

2             Ohene Koama

3             Philbert Gajadhar

4             Laron Gulliver

5             Winslow Craig

Literary Arts

1             Akola Thompson

2             Gabrielle Mohammed

3             Andrew Hutson

Culinary Arts

1             Penelope Harris

2             Joy Ann Harry

3             Odetta Green

4             Joylyn Ann Bagot

Fashion

1             Olympia Small Sonoram

2             Marcie De Santos

Craft

1             Patricia Helwig

2             Kim Gordon

Film/Animation

1             Burchmore Simon

2             Jubilante Cutting

Symposia

1             Gentian Miller

Performing Arts

Music

1             Andrew Tyndall

2             Bisram Dubraj

3             Aditya Dubraj

4             Mark Cyrus

5             Trevor Blackett

6             Tennicia De Freitas

7             Darius Austin

8             Jamal Johnson

9             Akeem Pompey

10           Pier Clements

11           Nickel Pinkerton

12           Javier Marks

13           Jovanka Williams

14           Don Johnson

15           Kellisha Edwards

16           Detroy Dey

17           Hanani Lewi

18           Michael Smith (jr.)

Dance

19           Tamisha Bayley

20           Mariela Bennett

21           Joseph Bobb

22           Emperor Brummell

23           Shonnett Cain

24           Jerusha Dos Santos

25           Raynicka Griffith

26           Soprano Hendricks

27           Susanna Pile

28           Chevon Seaton

29           Indira Itwaru

30           Rewattie Datt DaCosta

Drama

31           Esther Hamer

32           Ackeem Joseph

33           Tashandra Inniss

34           Onix Duncan

35           LeTisha DaSilva

36           Nicohlas Singh

37           Nirmala Narine

38           Ayanna Waddell

Support Staff

1             Tevin Erskine

2             Tanya Alexander

3             Bibi Aneiza Hamid

4             Mondale Smith

5             Ruel Johnson

6             Ranetta La Fleur

7             Adrian Persaud

8             Andrew Fletchman

 

(Mondale Smith and Tekia Handover)

 

Recent Articles

Weather Update

Weather Update

Jun 27, 2017

DPI/GINA, Guyana, Tuesday, June 27, 2017 Partly cloudy skies becoming occasionally cloudy are expected to prevail throughout Guyana today. Coastal locations can also expect scattered to moderate showers. Conditions are likely to deteriorate during the late afternoon hours. Rainfall forecast is to...
Read More
Three teams to clash in MOE Friendly Dominoes Competition

Three teams to clash in MOE Friendly Dominoes...

Jun 27, 2017

Guyana’s preparedness for participation at CARIFESTA XIII plans on track

Guyana’s preparedness for participation at...

Jun 27, 2017

Youth Policy awareness session ongoing.

Youth Policy awareness session ongoing.

Jun 26, 2017

“Pay attention to the needs of the market” Min Gaskin tells SBDF AGM

“Pay attention to the needs of the market”...

Jun 26, 2017

More relief underway for flood hit communities

More relief underway for flood hit communities

Jun 26, 2017

Ministry of Business, Mahdia Chamber of Commerce commit to fully supporting Region 8 Agricultural – Commercial Exhibition during outreach

Ministry of Business, Mahdia Chamber of Commerce...

Jun 26, 2017

Minister Amna Ally at CIOG Eid Mubarak celebration

Minister Amna Ally at CIOG Eid Mubarak

Jun 26, 2017

Public servants urged to develop new fundamental principles to be more effective

Public servants urged to develop new fundamental...

Jun 26, 2017

Self-harm initiative to further reduce suicide prevalence – Mental Health Unit Director

Self-harm initiative to further reduce suicide...

Jun 26, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

GINA Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 348 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 770,643 hits