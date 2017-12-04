Guyana’s youth now better prepared for leadership roles- Minister Hughes

DPI, Guyana, Sunday, December 03, 2017

Compared to the days of yesteryear, Guyana’s youths today are a lot more prepared to take the reins of leadership, Minister of Telecommunication Cathy Hughes has said.

Following the graduation of some 74 young professionals and community youth leaders on Sunday, Minister Hughes said that compared to days gone by, today’s youths are being offered better opportunities to prepare them for leadership roles. The graduates had completed the Youth Leadership Programme overseen by the Office of the Presidential Advisor on Youth Empowerment.

The overall objective of the third and final segment of the Module Two of the leadership programme, was to instruct the young leaders in various empowering mechanisms; so that they could participate in decision making and represent themselves and their communities. Like module one, which commenced in February 2016, the training was held over two weekends and participants were awarded certificates upon completion.

Speaking with the Department of Telecommunication (DPI) on Sunday at the Madewini Training Centre, Minister Hughes said the information laid out in the module is set to build a new generation in Guyana. She said the youths of today are fortunate to have these opportunities, including being able to understand the operation of Guyana’s Parliament.

“The first time I went into parliament was actually the first time I was becoming a member of parliament (MP), so I am excited today that young people are far better prepared than we were in my day.”

Minister of Public Telecommunication Cathy Hughes Minister of Public Communication Cathy Hughes (fourth left) and Presidential Advisor of Youth Empowerment Aubrey Norton (third left), pose with the graduates of the Youth Leadership Program and the Madewini Training Centre on Sunday

According to Minister Hughes, many positive things are happening in Guyana for the youth, particularly the opportunities for them to be young entrepreneurs and improve themselves in various areas of training, which would eventually prepare them for being the next generation of leaders.

Presidential Advisor on Youth Empowerment Aubrey Norton, who also spoke with DPI, explained that the second module began with training in critical thinking and analysis. It also included a component where participants we taught to solve problems and write reports.

According to him, the batch of young leaders were also given an opportunity to participate in what he said was a “mock parliament”, which saw them being divided into the two parliamentary groups, debating the National Youth Policy.

“The sole purpose of it is, to teach them to debate and to produce new ideas so that when the youth policy has to be revised, you’re getting it from youths across the country because these young people come from all administrative regions so they bring a variety of views, culture and background,” he explained.

The youths have all commended the program, which they hope can go another round because of the numerous benefits incurred.

Following the completion of the training, the youths will return to their communities to assist and mentor others like themselves, the presidential advisor said.

The training program is comprised of six-part Module One and three-part Module Two.

Norton said government hopes to develop a Module Three, which will specialise in youth work, teaching them how to overcome youth problem and assist in the creation of youth empowerment.

By: Alexis Rodney

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/