Guyanese-French national preserving her heritage

DPI, Guyana, Monday, January 15, 2018

“A nation’s culture resides in the hearts and in the soul of its people,” Mahatma Gandhi

Thirty-seven-year-old Christine Sureau-Critchlow may live in France with her family, but her heart resides in Guyana.

Sureau-Critchlow who moved to France 20 years ago, after getting married to a French-born native in 1999, makes an effort to visit Guyana once every two years. While in France, she uses every opportunity to boast of her Guyanese heritage, since many French citizens are unaware of the country and its uniquely diverse culture, Sureau-Critchlow explained in a sit down with the Department of Public Information (DPI,) during the family’s recent trip home.

The mother of three teenagers considers her children 100 percent Guyanese despite giving birth to them in France. She expressed that it often pleases her to see her family engaging in the Guyanese culture, particularly their love of Guyanese cuisine; curry in particular.

The High School French/English Teacher met her husband in Guyana while he was visiting the country on a business trip. Sureau-Critchlow explained, her husband was at the time engaged in his family business – “Acai Palmito-Heart of Palm” – with a factory located in the Barima and today a second on the Berbice River.

The Ita Palm is very popular in France. Many persons gravitate to the product because of its organic nature and the vegan lifestyle that is largely practised there. Sureau-Critchlow explained that she uses the Heart of Palm product to further promote her heritage at trade shows in countries like Germany and cities such as California and Baltimore.

During Sureau-Critchlow’s family’s recent trip home, they encountered the vast beauty of Guyana, on their first-time journey into the interior region of Guyana.

Upon return, Sureau-Critchlow’s eldest daughter, who is currently studying to be an Environmental Engineer, noted that the trip was very informative for her studies.

“At the end of the trip she said to me: ‘Mom, I think I have found my road that I will travel and that will bring me back to Guyana, where I can do a lot for Biodiversity,” the proud mother said.

For Sureau-Critchlow, this was a high point given her passion for promoting her Guyanese Culture.

Advice to Guyanese living abroad

Her advice to Guyanese living abroad and to foreigners as well; is to listen less to the image of the country portrayed in the media. Sureau-Critchlow said, “Guyana is a beautiful country and safe…Guyana is not a bad place; there is bad all over the world. In France, we (family) experienced terrorism….”

She encouraged Guyanese who would have migrated to return home with their families to experience authentic Guyanese culture.

“They are wonderful people (Guyanese). I think we are the most welcoming people. Some people don’t even have enough food, but when you go by them, they are willing to share a plate with you. You don’t find that in a lot of places in the world; we have a culture that is rich with a lot of generosity.”

By: Crystal Stoll

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/