‘Guyanese must take ownership of Mash’ – Coordinator

DPI, GUYANA, Monday, January 8, 2018

Guyanese are being called upon by Mashramani Coordinator Andrew Tyndall to take ownership of the country’s National celebration observed on February 23.

Mashramani Coordinator, Andrew Tyndall.

Tyndall, during an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI), said that given the symbolism of Mashramani – a celebration after hard work and the date on which Guyana gained the status of a Republic – it is a festival not only for the participants but for all Guyanese.

“We have worked hard as a people and we have come a long way, (it is) our 48th anniversary. Let us come out and celebrate and let’s take ownership of Mashramani,” Tyndall stated.

According to the Coordinator, Guyana has adopted several cultural aspects from other countries; hence he is advocating that Guyanese do the same and promote Mashramani to the rest of the world. Tyndall explained “we need to also develop our own culture so that we could export that culture to the world. Mashramani is ours, we have to own it! Mashramani is only going to get better when all Guyanese come on board and recognise that it is something that belongs to us and we all have a responsibility for its development.”

Tyndall reiterated his call for Guyanese to come out in their numbers and support Mashramani. He opined, for the festival to be a success, it cannot be left to the Ministry’s planning committee or just the participants to achieve this goal.

Guyana attained Republican status on February 23, 1970, and will observe its 48th anniversary under the theme “Let’s Cooperate and Celebrate, Republic 48.”

 

By: Isaiah Braithwaite

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

