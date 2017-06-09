Guyanese students head to world’s first international robotics Olympics

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Friday, June 09, 2017

A group of seven (7) students has been chosen to participate and represent Guyana at an international competition in the United States of America (USA) aimed at igniting a passion for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) among the more than two billion youths across the world.

Minister of State Joseph Harmon revealed today that Cabinet at its Tuesday, June 06 sitting give its approval for Shawn Singh, Arianna Mahase, Anthony Frank, Chris Nelson, Deviknandan Ramnarase, Horace Mosely, Farnaz Baksh and Ricky Chand from STEMGuyana to represent Guyana in the world’s first international Robot Olympics for high school students to be held in Washington D.C from July 16 to 28, 2017.

The minister said that the exciting opportunity, will involve the students competing against 160 nations. The students will build and programme a robot that will compete in the Olympics.

The Robotic Olympics allows for a national team from each of the participating countries to compete with their self-assembled robot within a constantly changing cooperative alliances of three teams each. One country’s team may win because it achieved the highest score by working within the best collaborative alliances.

But the international competition has been created, in order to promote and share science and technology leadership whilst also encouraging innovation through the world’s youth.

This year the Olympics is expected to focus on water; more specifically access to clean water. For this, the robotic competition will be set up with challenges solving the global water crisis.

The inaugural competition is the brainchild of First Global, an organisation that has held several robotics competitions for schools across the USA.

Established in 2016 STEMGuyana, with support from the government and local and overseas sponsors, prepares young people in Guyana to use their creativity, brilliance, and innovative spirits to create technology solutions for problems in their community

By: Macalia Santos