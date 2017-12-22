GUYOIL spreads Christmas cheer to 55 lucky customers

Dec 22, 2017 Government, Ministry of Business and Tourism, News
DPI, Guyana, Friday, December 22, 2017
Fifty-five lucky customers today drove away with prizes as the Guyana Oil Company Limited held the first presentation of their Christmas promotion.
Twenty-five customers received $5000 worth of free fuel, twenty others received grocery hampers and 10 lucky persons received $100,000 each. The drawing took place at the GUYOIL Regent Street branch.
Marketing Sales Manager of GUYOIL, Eric Whaul, congratulated the winners on behalf of the company. He noted that, for the new year, the company will continue to give back to the country and its customers. According to Whaul, despite the fluctuations in gas prices the company will continue to maintain its low prices.
The GUYOIL Christmas promotion which launched on November 6 and will run until January 6, 2018, will be giving away a total of $3M in cash and prizes to customers purchasing its products from various service stations. Customers who purchase $5,000 worth of products, can fill out a coupon and drop it in the box. Winners will be drawn weekly.
The final one million will be distributed among 10 winning entries.
By: Gabreila Patram
For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page
https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/
