GuyOil to give away over 3M in its Christmas Promotion

DPI, Guyana, Monday, November 06, 2017

The Guyana Oil Company Limited today launched its first ever Christmas promotion for its customers countrywide. The launch was held at its Kitty Service Station Boardroom with stakeholders and dealers of the GuyOil service stations.

Marketing Sales Manager of GuyOil, Eric Whaul explained that the company will be giving away a total of $3M in cash and prizes to customers purchasing its products from its various service stations.

“All you have to do is buy $5,000 worth (of its products) full your coupon, drop it in the box and every week we will draw winners. We will be giving away one million dollars’ worth of free fuel; that means every week we will give away fuel to twenty customers,” Whaul explained.

According to Whaul, on the December 22, the company will hold its first draw which will see ten lucky customers benefiting from a shared one million dollars. Other consumers will also receive gift hampers.

“Two hundred and forty persons will be winning in our GuyOil Christmas winning spree promotion. We want to give as much back to the public. You can buy gas, low sulfur fuel, ultra-low sulfur fuel, Castrol lubricant or kerosene…as long as the purchase is five thousand and over you are entitled to be apart if the winning spree,” Whaul explained.

The promotion will commence on November 7, 2017, and will last until January 6, 2018, where the final one million will be distributed to winning entries. In December, the company is expected to host an award ceremony for its countrywide dealers.

By: Crystal Stoll