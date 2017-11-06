Latest update November 6th, 2017 7:25 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

GuyOil to give away over 3M in its Christmas Promotion

Nov 06, 2017 Government, Ministry of Business and Tourism, News

DPI, Guyana, Monday, November 06, 2017

The Guyana Oil Company Limited today launched its first ever Christmas promotion for its customers countrywide. The launch was held at its Kitty Service Station Boardroom with stakeholders and dealers of the GuyOil service stations.

Eric Whaul, GuyOil Marketing Sales Manager making a brief presentation at the launch of the GuyOil Christmas Promotion.

Marketing Sales Manager of GuyOil, Eric Whaul explained that the company will be giving away a total of $3M in cash and prizes to customers purchasing its products from its various service stations.

“All you have to do is buy $5,000 worth (of its products) full your coupon, drop it in the box and every week we will draw winners. We will be giving away one million dollars’ worth of free fuel; that means every week we will give away fuel to twenty customers,” Whaul explained.

According to Whaul, on the December 22, the company will hold its first draw which will see ten lucky customers benefiting from a shared one million dollars. Other consumers will also receive gift hampers.

“Two hundred and forty persons will be winning in our GuyOil Christmas winning spree promotion. We want to give as much back to the public. You can buy gas, low sulfur fuel, ultra-low sulfur fuel, Castrol lubricant or kerosene…as long as the purchase is five thousand and over you are entitled to be apart if the winning spree,” Whaul explained.

The promotion will commence on November 7, 2017, and will last until January 6, 2018, where the final one million will be distributed to winning entries. In December, the company is expected to host an award ceremony for its countrywide dealers.

 

By: Crystal Stoll

Some of GuyOil stakeholders and dealers at the launch of its Christmas Winning Spree 2017.

 

Recent Articles

First Lady and Peace Corps Guyana’s Country Director discuss possible partnerships

First Lady and Peace Corps Guyana’s Country Director discuss...

Nov 06, 2017

Georgetown, Guyana – (November 6, 2017) First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger, today, received a courtesy call from Peace Corps Guyana’s Country Director, Ms. Kury Cobham and Director of Programme and Training, Ms. Melanie Ingalls, during which they discussed possible areas of collaboration to...
Read More
GEA Takes Solar Powered Energy Efficient Street Lighting Technology to Bartica

GEA Takes Solar Powered Energy Efficient Street...

Nov 06, 2017

Legal Affairs Ministry hosts seminar for Guyana Delegation to the CFATF 46th Plenary

Legal Affairs Ministry hosts seminar for Guyana...

Nov 06, 2017

Guyana Medical Mission annual outreach commences in Berbice

Guyana Medical Mission annual outreach commences...

Nov 06, 2017

FIHAV 2017 opens business opportunities for Guyana

FIHAV 2017 opens business opportunities for

Nov 06, 2017

Education Ministry launches Model Safe School programme – creating safer, greener institutions

Education Ministry launches Model Safe School...

Nov 06, 2017

Region one to get mini wharf

Region one to get mini wharf

Nov 06, 2017

Crime-fighting tools boosted, US216M worth in equipment handed over to GPF from Peoples Republic of China

Crime-fighting tools boosted, US216M worth in...

Nov 06, 2017

GuyOil to give away over 3M in its Christmas Promotion

GuyOil to give away over 3M in its Christmas...

Nov 06, 2017

Age-old leases for Mocha residents by year-end – Lands Commission

Age-old leases for Mocha residents by year-end...

Nov 06, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 400 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,134,945 hits