GuySuCo workers to benefit from alternative job employment

DPI, Guyana, Monday, December 04, 2017

Minister within the Ministry of Social Protection, Keith Scott today revealed his ministry is currently engaging meetings with the Guyana Sugar Company, which has retained the services of Norbac Consultancy to find alternative employment for workers who will no longer be employed in the sugar industry.

According to Scott, the international consultancy firm will conduct a study to determine the best options for alternative employment.

“Now is the right time to accommodate some of those employees who will be better off with opportunities provided beyond cutting cane,” said Scott.

Meanwhile, the Minister highlighted there has been a massive decline in the number of strikes in the sugar industry for the past three years; with 2017 being the year that recorded the least amount of strike action.

“Over the past three years, strikes have declined by 49.1 percent. That has never happened in the history of our nation…this is the lowest number of strikes the industry has recorded…it is the first time in decades that the aggregate number of strikes in the industry is in the realm of double digits only,” Scott said.

In 2015, there were a total of 170 strikes, in 2016 there were 139 strikes and in 2017 a tabular representation revealed there were only 89 strikes.

Scott believes the decline shows good development within the nation, since the sugar industry is going through a phase of restructuring. He said the relationship between labour and management continues to be far less spiteful than before.

By: Crystal Stoll

