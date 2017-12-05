Latest update December 4th, 2017 10:19 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

GuySuCo workers to benefit from alternative job employment

Dec 04, 2017 Government, Ministry of Social Protection, News

DPI, Guyana, Monday, December 04, 2017

Minister within the Ministry of Social Protection, Keith Scott today revealed his ministry is currently engaging meetings with the Guyana Sugar Company, which has retained the services of Norbac Consultancy to find alternative employment for workers who will no longer be employed in the sugar industry.

Keith Scott, Minister within the Ministry of Social Protection.

According to Scott, the international consultancy firm will conduct a study to determine the best options for alternative employment.

“Now is the right time to accommodate some of those employees who will be better off with opportunities provided beyond cutting cane,” said Scott.

Meanwhile, the Minister highlighted there has been a massive decline in the number of strikes in the sugar industry for the past three years; with 2017 being the year that recorded the least amount of strike action.

“Over the past three years, strikes have declined by 49.1 percent. That has never happened in the history of our nation…this is the lowest number of strikes the industry has recorded…it is the first time in decades that the aggregate number of strikes in the industry is in the realm of double digits only,” Scott said.

In 2015, there were a total of 170 strikes, in 2016 there were 139 strikes and in 2017 a tabular representation revealed there were only 89 strikes.

Scott believes the decline shows good development within the nation, since the sugar industry is going through a phase of restructuring. He said the relationship between labour and management continues to be far less spiteful than before.

 

By: Crystal Stoll

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

Recent Articles

$224M allocated for green sustainable projects in hinterland -17.5m for eco-tourism

$224M allocated for green sustainable projects in hinterland -17.5m...

Dec 04, 2017

DIP Guyana, Monday, December 4, 2017 The sum of Two hundred and twenty-four million ($224M) has been allocated in the 2018 National Budget to support green sustainable projects in 215 indigenous villages and communities across the country. The monies will be disbursed in the form of Presidential...
Read More
Ruimveldt’s Children Home feted by Guyana Marriott Hotel

Ruimveldt’s Children Home feted by Guyana...

Dec 04, 2017

Work with central government for the development of Guyana- Carrington

Work with central government for the development...

Dec 04, 2017

Min. Cummings defends 2018 health budget

Min. Cummings defends 2018 health budget

Dec 04, 2017

Job creation a priority for Social Protection Ministry

Job creation a priority for Social Protection...

Dec 04, 2017

GuySuCo workers to benefit from alternative job employment

GuySuCo workers to benefit from alternative job...

Dec 04, 2017

“We are not where we want to be, but we surely are not where we used to be” – Housing Minister

“We are not where we want to be, but we surely...

Dec 04, 2017

‘PM for a day’ completes internship at OPM

‘PM for a day’ completes internship...

Dec 04, 2017

Santa Rosa, Kwebanna to get cassava flour and coffee production facilities

Santa Rosa, Kwebanna to get cassava flour and...

Dec 04, 2017

Minister Gaskin outlines measures taken to attract business investors

Minister Gaskin outlines measures taken to...

Dec 04, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 405 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,231,697 hits