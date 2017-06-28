GVACE Hosts Renowned Caribbean Artist on the ‘future prospect of the regions art’

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Wednesday, June 28, 2017

Distinguished Trinidadian artist, educator and researcher held a lecture on the prospects of Caribbean art as part of the Ministry of Education, Department of Culture, Youth and Sport biannual Guyana Visual Art Competition and Exhibition (GVACE).

The lecture was held on Tuesday at the Umana Yana in Kingston. It featured Kenwyn Crichlow, presenting on the provocative topic, “Caribbean Art is Dead: Long Live Caribbean Art”. The lecture focused on how Caribbean art is defined, who defines it and who is included in that definition.

The renowned Trinidad artist and art educator lauded the organisers of the GVACE. He also praised them for providing the opportunity for him to contribute to the objective of the competition and exhibition. Crichlow also praised the opportunity that the GVACE competition and exhibition provides for the development of art in Guyana.

He further noted that GVACE highlights the creation of artwork as, “an aspect of understanding culture.” “Art is about making things that is ordinary an aspect of our humanity and making them special whilst, rooting them in our practice the things that we do in our ordinary lives that makes us survive in a place,” He explained, adding that this is within the context of art practice, exploration of the historical, social and cultural trends that dominate the current debate of art in the Caribbean.

Crichlow highlighted that, the theory of Caribbean Art is sometimes described as, “a paralytic vision which dates back to Christopher Columbus.” “Paralytic or plantation vision is a conceptual space, which is a view generated by the people who came here and worked on the plantation. It is also a metaphor as a means of characterising in which artists work and refer to some of their historical and contemporary origins,” he explained.

Crichlow noted that artists have conveyed their artwork in a poetic and significant way whether with the colour used, when creating paintings or drawings among other art categories to connect with the audience on a personal platform.

GVACE was launched in July 2012 due to the absence of the National Exhibition of the Visual Arts, which had ceased in 1994. The GVACE initiation, through the support of the Department of Culture, Youth and Sport helps to bring back an important nation-wide art competition which provides persons across the country with an opportunity to display their artwork.

GVACE committee member, Alim Hussain highlighted that art competitions are a very important part of Guyana’s history. It not only focuses on events that occurred in the country’s history but the country’s rise to Independence and the way the population established themselves as a people and nation.

By: Neola Damon