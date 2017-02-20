GWI conducting countrywide exercise to identify leaks- new app to be rolled out shortly

GINA, Guyana, Monday, February 20, 2017

The Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) is implementing several initiatives, including a house-to-house exercise, to detect and fix leakages countrywide. Thus far, about 1400 leakages have been identified.

In Herstelling on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD), it was discovered that two, major 12- inch lines were leaking, which caused the water pressure to drop significantly. There were also reports of residents in Kingston, Georgetown not receiving water. It was observed that the lines were damaged when the roads were being repaired. These issues were resolved, and the water supply was resumed in these areas.

GWI’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Richard Van West-Charles said that the water company is seeking closer collaboration with the residents, and the Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDC) with respect to the protection of mains in the respective communities.

“On the East Coast, we were able to get the overhead tank at LBI functioning and are now working to get the Annandale overhead tank functioning. It has to do with the leaks, and we want to work within the community to help us because it has its impact on the water pressure, so we have those challenges. I think we need better co-ordination between the regions’ NDCs with respect to protection of the water mains because sometimes the water mains are damaged unknown to us and that can cause lowering of the water pressure and can cause contamination,” Dr. West- Charles said.

Meanwhile, GWI will also be rolling out a mobile phone application (app) programme that its customers could use to quickly and efficiently alert the water company about leakages, so that they can take care of the problem in a timely and efficiently manner.

The app would contain features which would allow for the customers to read their water meters, and to send that information to the water company.

Divisional Manager, of GWI in Region Three, Martin Garrick, told the Government Information Agency (GINA), that these would be especially beneficiary to those customers, who might not be at home, and their gates are locked, during the hours that the GWI meter readers visit.

Garrick explained that to facilitate the immediacy of response in Region Three, the decision was taken to zone the region into 12 parts. He said that the water company has four contractors covering at the least three of the zones, who would respond to customers’ alerts.

The app which is in the testing phase is expected to be rolled out shortly.

By: Synieka Thorne