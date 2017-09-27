Latest update September 27th, 2017 7:58 PM

DPI, Guyana

GWI conducts site visit to Diamond Well

Sep 27, 2017

DPI, GUYANA, Wednesday, September 27, 2017

Residents of Diamond, East Bank Demerara will soon benefit from potable water from the well that is currently being dug in the community. Managing Director of the Guyana Water Inc (GWI) Dr. Richard Van West-Charles and a team conducted a site visit to test the quality of water that is being pumped from the well.

Managing Director of GWI, Dr. Richard Van West Charles (left) examining water being pumped by the new well at Diamond East Bank Demerara.

After being briefed by engineers from the Dutch firm De Ruiter Groundwater Techniek, Dr. Van West-Charles expressed his surprise at the fact they were able to get so much done within 10 weeks. The production of the well and the quality of the water according to Dr. Van-West Charles is above what was expected.

He pointed out that residents of Diamond will be able to benefit from the newly dug well by the end of November. “As soon as they are finished this final developmental process, our engineers will prepare to run the transmission line to connect to the diamond community.”

The one hitch that may affect the well is the supply of electricity, however, Dr. Van-West Charles said GWI is currently looking into the situation. He also disclosed that the water treatment plant for the community will not be ready until 2019, however, he promised that GWI will ensure Diamond residents have access to good quality water.

Some GWI employees taking a drink of the water being pumped by the new well at Diamond, East Bank Demerara.

The reverse circulation methodology which was used by the foreign company, according to the Managing Director, will be adopted by GWI. He also hinted that GWI will be purchasing its own rig to put the water company in a position where it will be able to conduct works on its own without having to depend on foreign companies.

“We want to assure the population that we are moving aggressively to have sustainability of water supply in the interest of looking at water security for the population”, Dr. Van West-Charles declared.

Upon completion of the Diamond Well, it was indicated that the Dutch company will proceed to commence drilling the well at Sparendaam on the East Coast Demerara. The situation at Sparendaam, Dr. Van-West-Charles said, is not up to par despite the fact a well is being rehabilitated at Better Hope. GWI, he said, is working to ensure that citizens have a more improved supply of good quality water.

 

By: Isaiah Braithwaite

