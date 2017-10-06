GWI currently testing Ultrasonic water meters

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, October 05, 2017

The Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) is moving to upgrade its metering system with the launch of a three-month pilot project. This is currently being tested in three communities on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD); Better Hope, Beterverwagting, and La Bonne Intention (LBI).

The official manufacturers of the Ultrasonic meters, as it is referred, is Diehl Metering. According to the company, there are many advantages of using the meters. It has a large measuring range and it measures water flow rather than air or any other mineral. Additionally, it also detects leaks and is equipped with an alarm system to detect vandalism.

Managing Director of GWI, Dr. Richard Van-West Charles, commenting on the new pilot project noted that persons “will be able to check your balances online or on your phones and you will be able to take pictures of any leaks that are occurring and send it to us you’d be able to read your own meter”.

It will also address an area of concern for many, which is meter reading. It was explained that once installed on a customer’s premises, the meters can be read without the meter reader entering the premises since this can be carried out with using a fixed wireless method and can occur with a simple drive-by.

Noting the success of the project, the Managing Director stated “The results are very good and encouraging in that we are able probably to read based on what the engineers are saying to me. Eighty meters in about three seconds, we are able to detect where there are leaks within homes.”

He noted that a comparative analysis of customers’ historical data and that of the new meter, as well as of the length of time it takes to read; will show the benefits of the Ultrasonic meter.

The meter is also expected to support the new billing system GWI will be implementing.

The testing phase for the meters is expected to last until December 2017, after which GWI will explore the feasibility of installing the Ultra Sonic meters at locations where there is a need for replacement or new meters.

By: Natasha Smith