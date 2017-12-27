Latest update December 27th, 2017 7:48 PM

GWI delivers 24-hour water supply to Sparendaam residents

Dec 27, 2017

DPI, Guyana, Wednesday, December 27, 2017

Residents of the Sparendaam, East Coast Demerara, expressed satisfaction with the introduction of a newly drilled well in the village, during a walkabout in the community by officials of the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) on Christmas Eve.

Managing Director of GWI, Dr. Richard Van West-Charles and Patricia Chase-Green checking the water pressure with a resident in Sparendaam.

Following enquiries made about the service from the GWI Board of Directors, residents indicated they have seen massive improvements in the services provided by the utility company.

One of the residents said, “We’re getting nice water that you can drink…because when it just came on I tried some and it didn’t affect negatively…so we get a lot of improvement.”

However, some other residents indicated they are still receiving water with high iron content. Managing Director of GWI, Dr. Richard Van West-Charles explained the company will be addressing this issue.

“We are now going to look at treating it…what you will find because you haven’t had water in the lines for a long time, when you start, all that rust will come out. So don’t get alarmed”, Dr. Van West-Charles explained.

The Managing Director also encouraged residents to ensure their internal plumbing is intact and free of leaks.

Executive Director of Operations, Dwayne Shako told residents Sparendaam’s overhead tank is expected to be reactivated by the first quarter of the New Year, after being checked, tested and disinfected.

The improvement of water service to the Sparendaam and surrounding villages is the fulfilment of a promise made by GWI, to provide 24-hour services for the Christmas season. This comes on the heels of approximately four weeks of drilling and seven weeks of preparatory works at the new Sparendaam well.

The new well has a depth of 764 feet and is expected to produce 200 cubic metres of water per hour, which is equivalent to approximately 100, 450-gallon black tanks of water per hour.

GWI’s Board of Directors engaging with residents during the walkabout in Sparendaam.

By: Crystal Stoll

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

