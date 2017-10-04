GWI ensuring quality water supply to residents affected by flash flooding

Latest update October 4th, 2017 7:41 PM

DPI, Guyana, Wednesday, October 04, 2017

The Guyana Water Incorporated(GWI) has been assisting residents of the areas affected by the flash flood on Wednesday morning by ensuring that water quality remains intact and safe for use.

Head of the Water Quality Unit of the Guyana Water Incorporated and Quality Analyst, Orwin Austin inspecting water at a home in Riverview.

A team from the Water Quality unit of GWI headed by Deon Anderson visited Riverview and other areas to assess the water.

“We’ve decided that it would be important to ensure that the water quality hasn’t been affected by these severe floods,” he said.

Anderson explained that the team’s visit was “to test the water and disinfect the mains to ensure that any seepage of floodwaters or any intrusion will be alleviated immediately”.

According to the Quality Analyst, the residents were welcoming and cooperative. He also disclosed that the team will take samples of the water back to the utility’s laboratories for further testing.

One of the samples taken to be tested.

“From all indications the water quality hasn’t deteriorated it still remains good quality and we’re going take further samples back to the laboratory where we could analyze for total coliforms, E coli and other microbiological activity and also we are monitoring the chlorine levels as we disinfect the mains,” Anderson said.

The measures being taken by the Water utility is to ensure that the water quality is maintained throughout the communities facing the flood.

The Guyana Water incorporated has been placing emphasis on water quality recently and this activity is just one of several aimed at ensuring the highest quality of water is being supplied to customers.

 

By: Natasha Smith 

