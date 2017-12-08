Latest update December 8th, 2017 10:23 PM

GWI holiday promotion encourages timely payments

The Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) on Friday launched its holiday Slash and Cash promotion that seeks to strengthen the partnership between the company and its customer base.

The promotion, which will run from December 11-29, will see customers being given the chance to receive a one-month waiver on their water bill from GWI when they pay off the balance on their account of $15,000 or more.

The waiver will be credited to the customer’s account after the billing cycle for the following month. Five (5) customers from each Regional Office will be randomly selected weekly, via a drawing which will be televised.

The company is also giving back to disconnected customers who will be eligible to receive 50 percent off on their reconnection/replacement fee when they pay 50 percent or more on their outstanding balances.

Additionally, customers who pay less than $15,000 to clear their bill will get a chance to win a fabulous prize from GWI. Five (5) customers from each Regional Office will be randomly selected weekly.

Five lucky Pensioners who will be randomly selected from each of GWI’s Regional Offices will receive a hamper during the period of the promotion.

Speaking at the launch, Managing Director Dr. Richard Van West-Charles said that though the promotion is part of the corporation’s responsibility to give back to the community, it also seeks to address consumers who are delinquent in making timely payments

He explained that this will turn, “permit us (GWI) to do more because there are many other areas where many of our citizens do not have access to water and water of good quality.”

According to Managing Director “The hinterland regions have many communities that are taking water from creeks, streams and rivers whose quality of water is not assured, which is an area that we are working very hard to ensure, that the inequities which exist between the coast and the hinterland regions are removed and in this vain, water is one of those.”

Dr. Charles reiterated that without disciplined payment methods, development within the sector would stagnate, hence the need for customers to pay their bills in a timely manner to ensure that others will receive same quality of service.

In addressing the issue of limited access points for payment, Dr. Charles announced that customers will soon benefit from an app that will allow them to make payments and view their accounts online. The app created by the utility company is slated to be launched in two weeks.

“The app will allow the customers to check their balances and we (GWI) are now in talks with Mobile money Guyana Telephone and Telegraph (GT&T) to see how we can connect with them to make it easier for you (public) to pay your bills. instead of going to our offices or bill express among others to pay,” the Managing Director explained

 

