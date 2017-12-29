Latest update December 29th, 2017 5:29 PM

GWI launches website, customer service app

DPI, Guyana, Friday, December 29, 2017

A new customer service application (app) has been developed by the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) to help lessen the burden associated with the payment of bills and meter reading.

The GWI customer application.

The app was officially launched today in the boardroom of the company’s shelterbelt headquarters, simultaneously with its new interactive website.

The customer application will allow customers to submit meter readings, report leaks and view their account balances.

Application developer Ronson Gray explained that the app puts customers in touch with the water company in a more efficient manner. One of the sticking points for GWI this year, he said is the estimated billing, something customers across the country have been complaining about. He said the company had been challenged in various areas, which prevented the effective readings of bills.

“We think that with the implementation of this application, customers can actually take it upon themselves to read their meters, submit those readings and get a prompt feedback as to what their new balance would be,” Gray explained. This, he said, will lessen incidences of estimated billings and disconnection.

Asked about the reliability of the application, Gray assured that the app has been tested extensively by a group comprising 100 persons.

GWI’s Chief Executive Officer Dr. Richard Van West-Charles said the app will empower citizens to help the company.

“We know there are leaks and that leaks affect water quality and, so we have to arrest the leaks as fast as possible. We know now that most persons would have a cell phone so all we want you to do is to download our app and wherever you see a leak take a picture of that leak it comes to us and then our people would be able to correct the leak on a timely basis,” he said.

He related that the company will soon be expanding its service to accommodate the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph’s (GTT) Mobile Money service.

As it relates to the new website, Dr. Van West-Charles said its main focus, similar to the app, is to connect with the customers.

“They can check their bills, their accounts on the website etc. and that is important. We are making every effort that the customers have every access to the information they need,” he said.

GWI’s app developer, Ronson Gray.

GWI’s CEO Dr. Van West Charles explaining how the new app and interactive website will connect citizens with the company.

 

By: Alexis Rodney

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

