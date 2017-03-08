GWI pushes for gender equality – as International Women’s Day is observed

GINA, GUYANA, Wednesday, March 8, 2017

The Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) today, enforced its stance on gender equality in the workforce as it joined in observances for International Women’s Day under the theme “Be Bold for Change”.

In the feature address, at GWI’s canteen, Vlissengen Road and Church Street, Minister within the Ministry of Communities, Dawn Hastings-Williams said that the theme observed for International Women’s Day speaks to the effective implementation of the Sustainable Developmental Goals (SDGs) to achieve gender equality and empowerment for all women and girls.

The Minister expressed her gratitude for the dedicated service, innovation and creativity contributed by the women for the development of Guyana.

“I wish to laud the women at GWI for the balance they bring to the corporate sector, and also wish to thank management for planning this event in recognition of the women who work in this sector,” Hastings-Williams added.

The Minister said that she hopes that the water company achieves the SDGs in implementing 50/50 gender equality within the workforce since they currently have, “278 women out the 764 staff” working at GWI.

She noted that the women of the country will need to ensure that the goal converts into reality to help fight against the stereotypical views in society.

Hastings-Williams highlighted that women are priceless even with their stature or different religious background and they should be appreciated by the males.

Meanwhile, GWI Managing Director Dr. Richard Van West-Charles said that the agency will strive to make the change during recruitment to achieve gender equality since he has viewed the imbalance.

Van West-Charles said he hopes to implement a woman as a regional manager since that department is governed by males. He noted that the female employees will also need to focus more on achieving higher positions within the company.

International Women’s Day (IWD), March 8, commemorates the movement for women’s rights. It was originally called International Working Women’s Day. Established by the United Nations, it has traditionally been a moment to celebrate women’s achievements while highlighting serious inequalities between the genders.

By: Neola Damon