Latest update January 10th, 2018 8:46 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

GWI to arrest filching of water

Jan 10, 2018 Government, Ministry of Communities, News

DPI, GUYANA, Wednesday, January 10, 2018

The Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) is taking steps to immediately clamp down on non-revenue water loss, particularly those caused by pilfering or metering inaccuracies.

According to GWI’s Managing Director, Dr. Richard Van West-Charles, plans are underway this year to install ultrasonic meters countrywide to alleviate the issue.

“In 2017 we discovered a number of issues with people taking water illegally and it’s a good spectrum of people taking water illegally. Those who live in opulence, those who are squatting, but these things we have to arrest…We have to meter the entire country if we are to reduce the non-revenue loss.” Dr. Van West-Charles was at the time outlining the utility company’s 2017 year-end performance.

He explained that the meters to be installed were proven successful during a recent pilot-test programme.  “… these new meters are able to detect leaks in homes. It will also help us to become more efficient in meter reading.”

Citizens are being encouraged to be responsible, report leakages and pay their bills in a timely manner, as these measures will assist the water company as it continues to upgrade its services.

During 2017, GWI had embarked on purchasing and installing approximately 20,000 meters, but the process was delayed due to the issues with the procurement process. The CEO is optimistic that this implementation of the devices will be achieved in 2018 and unmetered customers and those whose require meters replaced, will be the beneficiaries.

The government has indicated its commitment to support GWI as it aims to achieve universal access to safe and affordable drinking water. To this end, a sum of $3.2B was allocated in the 2018 National Budget for the water sector.

 

By: Ranetta La Fleur

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

Recent Articles

Rugby players to have designated field

Rugby players to have designated field

Jan 10, 2018

DPI, GUYANA, Wednesday, January 10, 2018 Athletes participating in the game of rugby will very soon have a designated area where they will be able to train and effectively prepare for regional and international meets. Director of Sport, Christopher Jones told the Department of Public Information...
Read More
Region Five awaits TSC to fill vacancies – DREDO

Region Five awaits TSC to fill vacancies –...

Jan 10, 2018

Govt. mulls reducing ministerial budgets to pay severances to sugar workers

Govt. mulls reducing ministerial budgets to pay...

Jan 10, 2018

REO refutes claims of financial non-assistance

REO refutes claims of financial non-assistance

Jan 10, 2018

Aviation Authority to construct new HQ in Providence – 10 acres secured

Aviation Authority to construct new HQ in...

Jan 10, 2018

GRA donates boat, engines to Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs Ministry

GRA donates boat, engines to Indigenous...

Jan 10, 2018

Region Five RDC sees 100% achievement in 2017

Region Five RDC sees 100% achievement in 2017

Jan 10, 2018

CDC, UNESCO kick off Youth engagement for Community Disaster Risk Management Programme

CDC, UNESCO kick off Youth engagement for...

Jan 10, 2018

GNBS to strengthen local quality infrastructure

GNBS to strengthen local quality infrastructure

Jan 10, 2018

Environmental economist pays courtesy call on President, Minister of State

Environmental economist pays courtesy call on...

Jan 10, 2018

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 414 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,347,729 hits