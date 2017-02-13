GWI to employ new well-drilling technologies

GINA, GUYANA, Monday, February 13, 2017

The Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) will be advancing new methodologies for well drilling, this year. The new drilling technologies would significantly increase the wells’ efficiency.

Additionally, they would reduce considerably, the water company’s expenditure in undertaking such infrastructural and operational works across the regions, GWI’s Planning and Implementation Director, Ramchand Jailall told the Government Information Agency (GINA).

The water company will be employing new drill mediums such as air, to complete their wells, Jailall explained. He said that staff has already been trained in utilising the new technologies.

Last year, a number of engineers from GWI had visited the United States of America (USA) and received training in fundamentals of resource drilling. The training exercise captured the drilling of new wells, the geology of well development, and air drilling rudiments, in addition to several other areas, Jailall explained.

GWI had been utilising mud rotary drilling methods, predominantly on the coastland, Jailall said. This form of drilling involves pumping a pre-made mixture of mud through the drill bit while drilling. This helps the process proceed smoothly, as the mud reinforces the borehole, while cooling the drill bit. The mud is then recycled from the drill cuttings into a mud pit and used again in the borehole, creating a constant source of mud.

Mud rotary drilling offers some substantial benefits. However, there are some disadvantages to using this method. Jailall explained that it is slower than some other techniques, include the air rotary drilling, which will now be utilised by GWI.

The water yield in a well, constructed by employing the mud rotary drilling, may not be as high or clean as one constructed through air drilling technologies, Jailall said, “Because you use mud to drill the well, and in your development you have to get the mud out, and so the mud that is within the well and behind the screen of the well in which the water passes through has to be clean,… you will get maximum efficiency in the production of the well once you clean it, but if you do not clean it properly, then your well yield will be lower,” he explained.

Since no fluid is introduced into the borehole formation in the air drilling technology, samples are not washed away or altered by the drilling fluid. Further, less well development time is required since the borehole walls are damaged less than with fluid -based technologies, Jailall explained.

GWI will target the construction of over 20 wells, across the country, in all the Regions, this year.

Wells are to be completed in Oronoque and Yarakita in Region One, Lima in Region Two, Wakenaam, Vergenoegen, Pouderoyen and Westminster in Region Three, Diamond and Sparendaam in Region Four, at Central Ruimveldt in Georgetown, Rose Hall and New Amsterdam in Region Six, Bartica, Tasserene, Wayeleng, Chinoweing and Karrau in Region Seven, Chenapou and Campbelltown in Region Eight and at Rupertee, Aranaputa, Wowetta, Marcanata and Kwaimatta in Region Nine.

By: Macalia Santos